WILMINGTON, N.C. – Madie Ballou finally got to make her first start as middle hitter for the Cape Fear Community College Sea Devils volleyball team.
She was back home. Ballou, a graduate of Osawatomie High School, had been playing outside hitter.
The move back to the middle, where she had played her entire career with the Lady Trojans, was a complete 180 for the freshman hitter.
Ballou had her best game of the season with six kills in a three-set sweep on the road against Fayetteville Tech Community College on Tuesday, Sept. 21. She also added four blocks. Cape Fear won the match by scores of 25-22, 27-25 and 25-13. Ballou was named the Sea Devils player of the game for her performance.
She had six kills, four blocks and two digs as Cape Fear defeated Richard Bland College at home Saturday, Oct. 9 by scores of 15-25, 25-14, 25-13 and 25-23. Ballou was selected player of the game.
Ballou has played in 18 matches, including 11 in conference play, for Cape Fear Community College.
She has 58 kills in 52 sets played for an average of 1.12 kills per set. Ballou has 29 blocks with 10 solo blocks. She has 24 digs and 16 aces.
Ballou was a four-year member of the Osawatomie High School volleyball team.
She has played competitive volleyball since she was in third grade, playing club volleyball year round.
She helped lead the Lady Trojan volleyball team to the Class 3A substate championship game. She played for her mother, coach Emily Ballou.
In addition to playing high school volleyball for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans, Ballou spent four season with the Kansas Slammers and coach Cadi Marcum. She also worked every summer, training with the Marcum Volleyball Academy.
Ballou is majoring in surgical technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.