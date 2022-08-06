Madie Ballou, an Osawatomie graduate, holds up awards certificates for being named the Cape Fear Community College freshman volleyball player of the year and All-Academic honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association.
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Madie Ballou was named the freshman of the year for the Cape Fear Community College volleyball team.
Ballou, a graduate of Osawatomie High School, was also named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic Team.
Ballou signed with the Cape Fear Community College Sea Devils and had an immediate impact. During her first start for the Sea Devils, she was moved back to the middle where she played her entire career with the Osawatomie Lady Trojans.
She had her best game of the season with six kills in a three-set sweep on the road against Fayetteville Tech Community College on Sept. 21. She also added four blocks.
Cape Fear won the match by scores of 25-22, 27-25 and 25-13. Ballou was named the Sea Devils player of the game for her performance.
She had six kills, four blocks and two digs as Cape Fear defeated Richard Bland College at home Saturday, Oct. 9, by scores of 15-25, 25-14, 25-13 and 25-23. Ballou was selected player of the game.
She saw action in 25 matches, drilling 98 kills in 76 sets to average 1.29 kills per set. Ballou had 231 attacks. Ballou had 34 assisted blocks and 14 stuff blocks for 48 total blocks.
Cape Fear was 21-5 last season with a dominating 13-1 record in conference play. There was no place like home for the Sea Devils, who went a perfect 11-0 in home matches.
Ballou will be a sophomore on the Sea Devils volleyball team this spring.
Ballou was a four-year member of the Osawatomie High School volleyball team. She helped lead the Lady Trojan volleyball team to the Class 3A substate championship game. She played for her mother, coach Emily Ballou.
She has been playing volleyball since the third grade. She started playing competitive volleyball year-round with a club team.
In addition to playing high school volleyball for the Lady Trojans, Ballou spent four seasons with the Kansas Slammers and coach Cadi Marcum.
Ballou is working on a surgical technology degree at Cape Fear Community College. Madie is the daughter of Terry and Emily Ballou and Cindy Ballou.
