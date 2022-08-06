220803_mr_spt_ballou

Madie Ballou, an Osawatomie graduate, holds up awards certificates for being named the Cape Fear Community College freshman volleyball player of the year and All-Academic honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Madie Ballou was named the freshman of the year for the Cape Fear Community College volleyball team.

Ballou, a graduate of Osawatomie High School, was also named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic Team.

