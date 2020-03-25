OTTAWA — Braves junior Trevor Ballou was named a KCAC Scholar Athlete.
Ballou was one of 173 student athletes recognized by the KCAC. There were 81 women’s basketball players and 56 men’s basketball players named KCAC Scholar Athletes. He was one of seven Ottawa University basketball players honored.
Every basketball team in the KCAC had at least two players named to the team.
The men’s team featured 24 sophomores, 15 juniors and 17 seniors.
Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season and maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.333 on a 4.0 scale.
Ballou is a junior forward. He played high school basketball at Osawatomie for coach Chris Pitts, an Ottawa University alumna.
Ballou lettered in basketball, football and baseball for the Osawatomie Trojans. He helped take the Trojans basketball team to state. He was an all All-Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Team selection and was a two-time all-league honorable mention selection.
Trevor is the son of Cindy Ballou and Terry Ballou.
