Madison Ballou

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Madison Ballou put down the game-winning kill as the Cape Fear Community College volleyball team defeated Walters State Community College in four sets to win the South Atlantic District Championships.

The victory punched the Cape Fear Community College Sea Devils ticket to the National Junior College Division II National Tournament.

