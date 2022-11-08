WILMINGTON, N.C. — Madison Ballou put down the game-winning kill as the Cape Fear Community College volleyball team defeated Walters State Community College in four sets to win the South Atlantic District Championships.
The victory punched the Cape Fear Community College Sea Devils ticket to the National Junior College Division II National Tournament.
Ballou, a graduate of Osawatomie High School, is a sophomore middle hitter for the Sea Devils.
Cape Fear is 17-7 on the season with a record of 9-3 in conference play.
Ballou was recently named to the All-Region Second Team. She has 100 kills, 65 blocks and 41 digs on the season.
She had a season-best eight kills in a match against Surry Community College on Saturday, Oct. 29. Ballou added five blocks.
Ballou had six blocks and five kills against Fayetteville Tech Community College on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Ballou signed with Cape Fear Community College during her senior year at Osawatomie High School where she was an All-Pioneer League and All-Tri-County Spotlight performer for the Lady Trojans.
She made an immediate impact at Cape Fear Community College.
During her first start for the Sea Devils, she was moved back to the middle where she played her entire career with the Osawatomie Lady Trojans.
Ballou had her best game of the season with six kills in a three-set sweep on the road against Fayetteville Tech Community College. She also added four blocks. Ballou was named the Sea Devils player of the game for her performance.
She was named the Cape Fear Community College Sea Devils freshman of the year. Ballou saw action in 25 matches, drilling 98 kills in 76 sets to average 1.29 kills per set. Ballou had 231 attacks. Ballou had 34 assisted blocks and 14 stuff blocks for 48 total blocks.
Cape Fear was 21-5 last season with a dominating 13-1 record in conference play. There was no place like home for the Sea Devils, who went a perfect 11-0 in home matches.
Ballou was a four-year member of the Osawatomie High School volleyball team. She helped lead the Lady Trojan volleyball team to the Class 3A substate championship game. She played for her mother, coach Emily Ballou.
She has been playing volleyball since the third grade. She started playing competitive volleyball year-round with a club team.
In addition to playing high school volleyball for the Lady Trojans, Ballou spent four seasons with the Kansas Slammers and coach Cadi Marcum.
Ballou is working on a surgical technology degree at Cape Fear Community College. Madie is the daughter of Terry and Emily Ballou and Cindy Ballou.
