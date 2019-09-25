IOLA — The Osawatomie volleyball team lost the first three sets they played in a triangular against Wellsville and Iola.
The Lady Trojans lost an exciting match against the Wellsville Lady Eagles on the road Tuesday, Sept. 17, by scores of 22-25 and 23-25.
Osawatomie lost the first set against Iola in the second match of the night, falling by three points, 22-25.
The Lady Trojans rallied to win the match, taking the second and third sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-17 for the win.
Madison Ballou set the tone in the third set, serving 10 straight points. The Lady Trojans never looked back, winning the match two games to one.
“We played well against Wellsville, but couldn’t finish,” Osawatomie coach Emily Ballou said. “We struggled to continue rallies and keep calm.
“We played very panicked even though we were winning most of the time,” she said. “We have to play well all the way through. Wellsville had two great outside hitters.”
Osawatomie dug deep and would not give in against Iola, even after losing the first set.
“Iola was very scrappy,” coach Ballou said. “They got a lot of balls up that most teams would have missed.
“We played well against them the third game,” she said. “We got an early lead from Madison serving 10 in a row. It was a stressful game to watch. Our girls ground it out for a win, and Iola is a tough place to play in.”
Leading the Osawatomie Lady Trojans volleyball program are senior Molly Spencer, senior Tara Haag, senior Sydney Booe, senior Grace Hendrickson, senior Sadie Rayl, junior Allie Lagasse, junior Maddie Ballou, junior Skyler Gravatt and sophomore Avery Dempsey.
