OSAWATOMIE — Senior Madie Ballou is ready for a change and the challenge of collegiate volleyball.
Ballou, a four-year member of the Osawatomie High School volleyball team, signed a national letter of intent with the Cape Fear Community College Volleyball Team in Wilmington, N.C.
“I knew I wanted to get out of Kansas, I wanted to experience something other than a small town,” Ballou said. “I don’t like the cold, so I wanted to be somewhere warm.”
Ballou went on an online Zoom tour. Ballou fell in love. She is going on an official visit after graduation this May.
“The gymnasium just went through a $7 million renovation,” she said. “It is all brand new and super, super nice. It is 20 minutes from the beach.”
Ballou has been playing volleyball since the third grade.
She is eager to compete at the collegiate level.
“I am excited,” she said. “I hope the competitiveness is a lot higher than school ball. I am ready for a challenge and a different tempo.
“I like how fast the game is, the competiveness,” she said. “It takes a lot of skill. It pushes me.”
Ballou did her due diligence to find the volleyball program and career studies to meet her goals.
Cape Fear Community College offers a degree in surgical technology.
She has played competitive volleyball since she was in third grade, playing club volleyball year round.
“It has prepared my body and pushed me,” she said. “We play a lot of games in a one day, so it has helped me a lot with my endurance. We face a lot of different types of teams.
“There are a lot of different skill levels and you have to adjust to that,” Ballou said. “If you have a bad game, you cannot hold onto that or dwell on it or it will affect you for the rest of the day. You have to let it go and just brush it off.”
She helped lead the Lady Trojan volleyball team to the Class 3A substate championship game. She played for her mother, coach Emily Ballou.
In addition to playing high school volleyball for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans, Madie Ballou spent four seasons with the Kansas Slammers and coach Cadi Marcum. She also worked every summer, training with the Marcum Volleyball Academy.
“I have loved watching Madie grow as an athlete and as a young woman,” Marcum said. “She is a very versatile player and made the switch from being a middle hitter to playing as an outside hitter and she did great. With her being athletic and trained as a middle, it allowed us to run a faster offense, and we had the ability to run different plays and sets that we wouldn’t have been able to run if it weren’t for her, because she moves so well and is quick.
“Madie has always been a great hitter and blocker, but this year she took it up a notch and made huge gains,” Marcum said. “She is a lot of fun to watch when she’s on the court. She is also very coachable and always wants to learn and improve. Madie is a great competitor and a great leader on the court. She never gives up and always keeps pushing herself and her teammates. She set her goals and then went after them and achieved them and that’s always exciting to see.”
Madie is the daughter of Terry and Emily Ballou and Cindy Ballou.
She was also joined at the signing by her siblings Scout and Rayelle, her aunt Nickie Brewer and cousin Tucker.
