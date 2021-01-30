OSAWATOMIE – Despite a 30-point running clock in the fourth quarter, there was still plenty of drama in the final minutes as the Osawatomie Lady Trojans defeated Central Heights.
Osawatomie took a 38-point lead into the fourth quarter and cruised to a 63-26 victory against Central Heights at home Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Claire Hall, a sophomore, came off the bench in the fourth quarter and got a hand from the fans after driving to the basket for a layup with 1:27 left in regulation.
Senior Kylee Barnett also brought the bench to their feet, making an inside basket with 39 seconds left.
Osawatomie used 10 players in the game, and six of them scored.
Osawatomie opened the game with a 23-7 run in the first quarter. Guard Amiah Simmons and forward Allie Lagasse each sank a pair of 3-pointers in the frame.
The Lady Trojans went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter. Maddie Ballou sank a 3-pointer during the run. Simmons sank two 3-pointers to fuel a 20-10 third-quarter run.
Simmons led all scorers with 31 points. Simmons, the leading scorer in the state, is averaging more than 30 points per game now.
Lagasse hit double figures with 12 points. She made four field goals, including three 3-pointers, and added one free throw.
Tiana Simmons had nine points. Ballou scored seven points. Barnett and Hall also scored.
Tournament Champions
Amiah Simmons scored 32 points as the Osawatomie girls defeated Pleasanton for first place in the Pleasanton mid-season tournament on Friday, Jan. 22.
Lagasse had 11 points. Rosalyn Johnson, Tiana Simmons and Ballou also scored.
Osawatomie defeated the Northeast Saints in the semifinals Thursday, Jan. 21, by a final of 82-47.
Amiah Simmons scored 37 points. Lagasse finished with 21 points. Tiana Simmons had 11 points. Erin Upshaw, Ballou and Barnett also scored.
Osawatomie opened the tournament with a 65-21 victory against Jayhawk-Linn on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Amiah Simmons scored 30 points. Lagasse posted 16 points. Johnson had 11 points. Tiana Simmons scored eight points.
