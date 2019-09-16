CARBONDALE, Kan. – The Osawatomie Trojans marched the ball inside the 30-yard line on three consecutive drives and came away with no points on a tough night against the Santa Fe Trail Chargers.
Osawatomie running back Braden Bradshaw ran the ball for more than 100 yards and a touchdown in a 41-12 loss at Santa Fe Trail, Friday, Sept. 13.
Bradshaw had 29 carries for 165 yards. He averaged 5.7 yards per attempt. Bradshaw caught two passes for 22 yards.
The Trojans’ opening drive ended with an interception. Osawatomie had a first down and goal-to-go on its second drive and were backed up on an illegal procedure call and a fumble that the Trojans recovered. Osawatomie turned the ball over on downs. A third drive stalled at the Chargers 17-yard line to open the second quarter.
Santa Fe Trail answered the defensive stands with touchdown runs of 75, 1 and 83 yards. Santa Fe Trail improved to 1-1 with the victory. Osawatomie fell to 0-2,
Lineman Kaden Fields made a big stop against the run on Santa Fe Trail’s first possession of the game. Ethan Wallace and Fields combined to stuff the run on fourth down.
Osawatomie quarterback Boyd Cole rolled out of the pocket to his right and completed a pass to Wallace to move the chains on third down.
The Trojans had a false start, a short run and an incomplete pass to make it fourth down and long at the 28-yard line. Santa Fe Trail ended the drive with an interception.
It did not take long for Santa Fe Trail to take advantage of the turnover. The Chargers ran the ball to the outside and it was a sprint down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown, making it 6-0 with 6:12 left in the first quarter.
The Trojans were marching again when they fumbled the football and recovered it, bringing up another fourth down and long.
Osawatomie quarterback Daulton Davis threw a pass intended for Vincent Fox and it was intercepted by Santa Fe Trail.
Cole deflected a Santa Fe Trail pass, bringing up third down and long. The Chargers converted with a pass play to move the chains. Toby Wilson made a tackle to stuff the run on second down.
Osawatomie had another big stop on third down. Santa Fe Trail converted on fourth down to keep the drive alive. The Chargers move the chains on another third down with a pass play for first down and goal. Santa Fe Trail ran for the touchdown and completed a pass for the two-point conversion.
Bradshaw ran for a 7-yard gain on first down. Cole had a short run. Bradshaw moved the chains for a first down.
Bradshaw ran for 7-yards to convert on third down and keep the drive alive. He had an 8-yard gain for another first down to take the ball to the Santa Fe Trail 38-yard line.
Osawatomie moved the ball inside the 20-yard line. Cole threw a pass to Davis, who almost came down with it for the touchdown. The Trojans had an incomplete pass on a screen play. Cole took another shot at the end zone but it was incomplete, giving Santa Fe Trail the ball on downs.
The Chargers ran a revers, got the ball to the outside and ran 83-yards for the touchdown, making it 20-0.
Bradshaw had a long run to move the chains on Trojans ensuing possession. Cole completed a pass to fox. Bradshaw picked up 6-yards for another first down.
Cole capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run, diving for the pylon to make it 20-6 at the end of the second quarter.
Bradshaw opened the third quarter with a 20-yard run to take the ball to the Santa Fe Trail 35-yard line. Cole was sacked on third down and the drive stalled.
Beau Beers made a touchdown-saving tackle for the Trojans. Colby Jones and Fields combined to stuff the run on second down.
Santa Fe Trailed picked up the first down on third and long with a shuttle pass. The Chargers scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and passed the ball for the two-point conversion to make it 26-6 with 6:27 left in the third quarter.
Davis returned the kickoff 20 yards to give the Trojans a first down at their own 35-yard line.
Bradshaw had a hard run, knocking defenders off him for a first down at midfield.
Osawatomie took a shot downfield and Santa Fe Trail intercepted the pass.
Davis picked off a Santa Fe Trail pass, getting the ball back for Osawatomie at the 19-ysrd line. Osawatomie turned the ball over on a fumble.
Santa Fe Trail capitalized on a 20-yard touchdown run, increasing the margin to 34-6. Fields blocked the extra-point kick.
Cole was injured and was helped off the field.
“Everyone give him a hand,” the public address announcer said. “He has been playing hard all night.”
Cole was playing on both sides of the football for the Trojans. He was quarterback on offense, rotated in and out when he was hurt, and played linebacker.
Santa Fe Trail scored on a 38-yard touchdown pass and added the extra-point kick for a 41-6 score with 9:04 left in the fourth quarter.
Bradshaw had a 12-yard run to pick up a first down. He caught a pass for another first down. Davis kept the ball on the quarterback option and ran for a first down, taking the ball to the 17-yard line. Bradshaw capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run for the final score of the game.
Davis completed four passes for 39 yards. Cole had two completions for 13 yards.
Fox ran the ball three times for 55 yards. Cole had seven rushes for 26 yards.
Bailey Cornelson had two receptions for 16 yards. Ethan Wallace and Cole each had one reception.
Jones and Wilson each had four pancake blocks. Wallace and Fields each had one pancake block.
Davis and Bradshaw led the defense with six tackles each. Wallace made five tackles. Fields had four tackles. Jones and Beers each had three tackles.
