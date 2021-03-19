OSAWATOMIE — With some encouragement from her mother, Jaci Brewer decided to cheer when she was in eighth grade.
Brewer was not doing other sports, and her mother, Kendra, who cheered at Osawatomie High School as well, wanted her to be involved.
“I wasn’t doing any other sports and my mom said she thought it was a good sport for me,” Brewer said. “So I tried out. Ever since then, I fell in love with it.”
Brewer signed a national letter of intent to cheer at Baker University during a ceremony held at the Osawatomie High School library on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Brewer cheered for the middle school and joined the high school squad when she was a freshman.
Her first season was an historic one for the Osawatomie Dazzlers. The Osawatomie Dazzlers placed first in the Kansas State High School Activities Association Game Day Spirit Showcase, becoming the first girls teams at Osawatomie High School to win a state championship.
“Winning state my freshman year was my most enjoyable moment of cheering,” Brewer said.
She was joined at the signing by Osawatomie Dazzlers coach Angie Pennock, and former Dazzlers coach Lina Needham. Needham, who retired, also coached Jaci’s mother, Kendra, when she was in high school.
Brewer was also surrounded by family and friends, including cheerleading teammates from the Osawatomie Dazzlers. Brewer was part of the Dazzler’s state championship team.
Signing with Baker University was a dream come true, Brewer said.
“It is exciting,” she said. “It is a once in a lifetime opportunity that not very many people get to do.”
Brewer said she liked the campus and atmosphere at Baker University.
“They are a really small school,” she said. “Coming from this small town, I didn’t want to go to a really big school. I wanted the student to faculty ratio to be super small and have that one-on-one time.
Brewer is going to study biology and pursue a career in dermatology. Jaci is the daughter of Jason and Kendra Brewer of Osawatomie.
