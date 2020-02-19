GARNETT – The Prairie View Buffalos placed fourth in the Pioneer League wrestling tournament.
Prairie View scored 102 points in the league tournament at Anderson County High School on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Osawatomie posted 56 points, placing seventh in the team standings.
Chance Mitzner of Osawatomie, 31-1, placed first at 120 pounds. He pinned Mitch Broyles of Burlington in the title match. Mitzner was 2-0 with two pins.
Hunter Boone of Prairie View, 18-3, pinned Dakota Garrison of Santa Fe Trail for first place at 170 pounds. Boone was 2-0 with two pins.
Gage Pugh of Prairie View, 12-6, scored an 11-2 major decision against Chase Farley of Wellsville for first place at 182 pounds. Pugh was 3-0 with two pins.
Chanz Gerleman of Prairie View, 23-1, pinned Wes Soetaert of Wellsville for first place at 195 pounds. Gerleman was 2-0 with two pins.
Placers
Damien Kline of Prairie View, 16-12, placed third at 160 pounds. Kline scored a 3-2 decision against Tyler Denny of Anderson County in the third place match. He was 2-1 with a pin.
Noah Nordgren of Prairie View, 12-14, was third at 220 pounds.
Gavin Brewer of Osawatomie, 12-14, placed third at 285 pounds. Brewer pinned Keegan Kuhlmann of Burlington in the third-place match.
Zach Nordgren of Prairie View, 3-8, was fourth at 132 pounds.
Brady VanVlack of Prairie View, 0-5, placed fourth at 138 pounds.
Jackson Lowe of Osawatomie, 8-17, was fourth at 145 pounds.
Seth Carrow of Osawatomie, 5-11, placed fourth at 170 pounds. He was 2-2.
Other results were:
106 pounds – Adrien Serigny of Osawatomie, 2-4, was 0-2.
113 pounds – Damon Estes of Osawatomie, 1-5, was 0-2.
120 pounds – Devyn Vance of Prairie View, 4-20, was 0-2.
126 pounds – Jacob Mitzner of Osawatomie, 5-9, was 0-2.
132 pounds – Hagen Page of Osawatomie, 5-19, was 0-2.
145 pounds – Brayden Dame of Prairie View, 7-14, was 0-2.
