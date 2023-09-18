230920_mr_spt_osa_fball_02

OSAWATOMIE — The Prairie View Buffalos pounded the ball on the ground for 370 yards in a 55-0 shutout against rival Osawatomie in the Trojans’ home opener.

Prairie View got its first win of the season with the victory Friday, Sept. 15. Osawatomie fell to 0-3 with the loss.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or emorris@cherryroad.com.

