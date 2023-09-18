Peyton Doty sprints to the end zone after hauling in a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gabe Murillo as the Prairie View Buffalos take a two-score lead on its way to a 55-0 shutout against the Osawatomie Trojans on Friday, Sept. 15.
Osawatomie Trojan football players huddle up on offense, setting up for a play against the Prairie View Buffalos for a Pioneer Leasgue contest at Lynn Dickey Field on Friday, Sept. 15. The Trojans lost the game 55-0.
Peyton Doty sprints to the end zone after hauling in a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gabe Murillo as the Prairie View Buffalos take a two-score lead on its way to a 55-0 shutout against the Osawatomie Trojans on Friday, Sept. 15.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Peyton Doty sprints to the end zone after hauling in a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gabe Murillo as the Prairie View Buffalos take a two-score lead on its way to a 55-0 shutout against the Osawatomie Trojans on Friday, Sept. 15.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paul Anderson looks for a hole in the line for the Osawatomie Trojans in the home opener Friday, Sept. 15.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Osawatomie Trojan football players huddle up on offense, setting up for a play against the Prairie View Buffalos for a Pioneer Leasgue contest at Lynn Dickey Field on Friday, Sept. 15. The Trojans lost the game 55-0.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Walker Beets hauls in a pass for the Osawatomie Trojans.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Osawatomie freshman quarterback Dodge Browning reaches back to air out a pass for the Trojans as Parker Schwarz applies pressure for the Prairie View Buffalos.
OSAWATOMIE — The Prairie View Buffalos pounded the ball on the ground for 370 yards in a 55-0 shutout against rival Osawatomie in the Trojans’ home opener.
Prairie View got its first win of the season with the victory Friday, Sept. 15. Osawatomie fell to 0-3 with the loss.
Osawatomie is home this week against Wellsville for homecoming. The Trojans have a parade and tailgate party planned for Wednesday evening.
The school will be honoring the 1973 state championship football team prior to kickoff. The crowning of homecominng king and queen will take place at haltime.
Trojan freshman quarterback Dodge Browning threw the ball for 36 yards.
The Osawatomie Trojan defense held the Prairie View Buffalos on the opening drive of the game, forcing a punt.
Prairie View started the scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run by Parker Schwarz, taking a 6-0 lead with 6:10 left in the first quarter.
The Buffalos added to the lead with a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gabe Murillo to back Peyton Doty.
Schwarz capped a drive with an 8-yard touchdown run for an 18-0 lead with 9:03 on the clock in the second quarter.
Osawatomie punter Troy Mosley got a bad snap on a punt. He got the ball and somehow got off a punt that was fumbled and then recovered by Prairie View.
Prairie View back Josh Goodwin broke through the line on a 35-yard run to set up the next score. Elijah Williams finished the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.
Schwarz had a 30-yard touchdown run. Doty’s kick was good for a score of 33-0. Prairie View made it 35-0 with a safety.
The Osawatomie Trojans moved the ball late in the second quarter, fighting to get on the scoreboard. Browning completed a pass to Riley Berryman for 12 yards to move the chains. Browning ran the ball on the quarterback keeper and brought up third down and short.
Browning completed a pass to Tucker Fennel for 7 yards, giving the Trojans another first down.
The drive stalled. Osawatomie had two incomplete passes and a quarterback sack. The Trojans were held on fourth down. The Buffalos ran out the clock.
Colton Dela Cruz had a 40-yard kickoff return for the Osawatomie Trojans, taking the ball to midfield to start the second half. Osawatomie was held on downs.
Schwarz scored on a touchdown run in the third quarter, making it 41-0.
Williams finished a drive with a touchdown run. Prairie View added the two-point conversion, pushing the lead to 49-0.
Goodwin capped a fourth-quarter drive with a 16-yard touchdown run, making the final 55-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.