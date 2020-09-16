LA CYGNE — Running back Otis Jacobs, quarterback Damien Kline and back Bodi Isenhower led the Prairie View Buffalos to a shutout victory against the rival Osawatomie Trojans.
Prairie View celebrated senior night with a 47-0 win in its home opener on senior night Friday, Sept. 11.
Jacobs ran the ball 11 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Kline had 61 yards passing and one touchdown. Isenhower had nine carries for 86 yards and three touchdowns.
The Buffalos recognized senior football players Preston Smith, Noah Nordgren, Kyle Johnson, Chris Law and Jacobs.
Prairie View opened the scoring on a 24-yard touchdown run by Isenhower. Kline completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Zach Theis to make it 12-0.
The Buffalos increased the lead to 20-0 in the first quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by Isenhower. Kline had a 21 yard pass to Theis on the drive.
Sutter Conrad broke through the line for the Osawatomie Trojans and sacked Kline in the second quarter.
Jacobs had a powerful run up the middle to move the chains for the Buffalos. Jacobs found the end zone on a 34-yard touchdown run, making it 28-0 with 9:42 left in the second quarter.
Kyle Waterman capped a drive with a 9-yard touchdown run, increasing the lead to 34-0.
Osawatomie quarterback Jake Whitaker ran the ball 7 yards for a first down for the Trojans at their own 31-yard line. Jay Filipin broke through a hole in the line for some tough yards up the middle.
Waterman broke up the drive, picking off an Osawatomie pass to set up Prairie View at the Trojans 43-yard line.
Kaden Fields made a big tackle for the Trojans defense.
Isenhower picked up the first down on a run for the Buffalos. He then capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, making it 42-0.
Conrad had a 4-yard run on a drive for the Trojans. Filipin picked up 2 yards. Whitaker had a huge pass to Conrad that was called back on a holding penalty against the Trojans, thwarting Osawatomie’s best drive of the game.
Whitaker completed a 13-yard pass to Jackson Lowe for a first down to open the third quarter. Conrad had a 4-yard run. Prairie View was called for pass interference.
The Trojans took the ball to the Buffalos 29-yard line on a 17-yard pass from Whitaker to Conrad. Filipin had a 7-yard run for a first down and 10 at the 14.
Osawatomie fumbled the snap and recovered the ball at the 10-yard line. The Trojans had an incomplete pass and were held on downs.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock, due to the 40-point deficit.
Freshman Glynda Campbell got into the game in the fourth quarter, becoming one of the few girls to play varsity high school football. She played on the offensive line for the Buffalos.
Jacobs ended the scoring on a 57-yard touchdown run, making the final 47-0.
Colton McCammon led the Prairie View Buffalo defense with 10 tackles and an interception. Waterman made six tackles and recovered a fumble. Jacobs have five tackles and forced a fumble.
Whitaker completed six of 19 passes for 67 yards for Osawatomie. He ran the ball six times for six yards.
Conrad had 15 carries for 46 yards. Filipin ran the ball 11 times for 42 yards.
Filipin had three receptions for 24 yards. Mitzner, Lowe and Conrad each had one reception.
Fields led the Trojan defense with 13 tackles. Matthew Fanning, Kaiden Gravatt, Gavin Brewer, Nolen Noel, Mitzner, Whitaker and Lowe each made four tackles. Drake West and Conrad each had two tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.