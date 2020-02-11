OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie boys basketball team took a tough loss against Wellsville on winter homecoming.
The Osawatomie Trojans fell to the Wellsville Eagles by a final of 61-43 at Mac Steele Gymnasium on Friday, Feb. 7.
Iyahna Burnett and Milo Moore were crowned the winter homecoming queen and king during festivities held at halftime.
Joining the queen and king on the court were winter homecoming littles Rylea Russell and Kase Pitts. Rylea is the daughter of Ryan and Lindsay Russell. Kase is the son of Chris and Heather Pitts.
Osawatomie started strong and finished strong in the loss.
The Trojans were in a two-point game at the end of the first quarter, trailing 12-10. Osawatomie held a two-point edge in the final frame, outscoring Wellsville 13-11.
Wellsville took control of the game in the second and third quarters, outscoring Osawatomie 28-10 in the second and 20-10 in the third.
“It was a very physical and emotional game,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said. “I was proud of the team’s effort.
“They made a run on us in the third quarter, and we just couldn’t get back in the game,” he said. “Hopefully, we can start building some momentum.”
The Trojans are in the middle of a very busy and important week, with three games in five days.
The Trojans played the rival Prairie View Buffalos at home Monday, Jan. 10, and Anderson County at home Tuesday, Feb. 11. Osawatomie is at Santa Fe Trail on Friday, Feb. 14.
Thaid Timblin led Osawatomie with 14 points.
Kaeden Carver and Colby Jones were also in double figures.
Carver had 12 points. Jones scored 10 points.
Chris Pursley and Romeo Smith also scored.
