GARNETT — Seth Carrow and Kaden Gravatt placed first for the Osawatomie wrestling team in the Anderson County Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Carrow, 10-0, was 5-0 in the tournament with four pins for first place at 182 pounds. He scored a 14-2 major decision against Austin Ourada of Labette County in the championship match.
Gravatt was 5-0 for first place at 195 pounds. He had five pins. He pinned Cody Hambleton of Labette County in the first-place match.
Osawatomie placed eighth in the team standings with 88 points.
Parker Slayman, 8-2, placed second at 113 pounds. He was 4-1 with four pins.
Will Toole placed eighth at 145 pounds.
Hagan Page competed at 132 pounds.
Prairie View was ninth in the team standings with 81 points.
Wayde Cox-Halliburton, 6-3, placed first at 285 pounds. Cox-Halliburton pinned Cooper Stone of Ottawa in the championship match. He was 4-0 in the tournament with four pins.
Dayton Kline, 8-4, placed third at 220 pounds. Kline pinned Aaron Gharmalkar of Parsons in the third-place match.
Garrett Cullor, 8-3, placed fourth at 160 pounds.
Steve McQuire was sixth at 170 pounds.
Dillon Brownback placed seventh at 113 pounds.
Jacob Mills competed at 132 pounds.
Zach Nordgren wrestled at 145 pounds.
