LA CYGNE — Boyd Cole and Kaeden Carver combined for 27 points to lead the Osawatomie Trojans past the rival Prairie View Buffalos for first place in the Linn County Tournament.
Cole posted 14 points, and Carver hit double figures with 13 points as the Trojans defeated the Buffalos by a score of 58-25 on Friday, Dec. 13.
Osawatomie had to come back from a 14-10 first-quarter deficit to get the win on the road at Prairie View High School.
The Trojans went on a 21-3 run in the second quarter and would not trail the rest of the way.
Osawatomie outscored Prairie View 21-9 in the third quarter and held a 6-4 edge in the final frame.
Chris Pursley and Colby Jones each had seven points for the Osawatomie Trojans. Thaid Timblin had six points.
Also scoring for Osawatomie were Romeo Smith, Tyler Manning and Kaden Fields.
The Trojans made 24 field goals, including six 3-pointers. Osawatomie sank four of eight from the free-throw line.
Brock Heide led Prairie View with 10 points. Isaac Partida had nine points. Chase Bloodgood and Justin Scott also scored.
Prairie View made nine field goals with a pair of 3-pointers and sank five of 12 shots from the free-throw line.
Osawatomie defeated Jayhawk-Linn 47-32 on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Jones led the way with 14 points. Cole and Timblin each had eight points. Carver added seven points. Smith and Pursley also scored.
The Trojans opened the game with a 15-5 run. A 14-6 edge to open the second half made it a 12-point game, 36-24.
Osawatomie made 15 field goals with one 3-pointer. The Trojans were 16 of 25 from the free-throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.