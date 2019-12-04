OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Trojan boys basketball team returns two starters this season.
Senior guard Boyd Cole and senior post player Colby Jones are back to lead the way for a team that went 10-11 a year ago.
The Trojans also return their “Sixth Man” in senior guard Thaid Timblin.
“Those are our only three returning letter-winners,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said.
Cole and Jones were Tri-County Spotlight selections for the Trojans last season.
Jones was a second-team selection. He averaged 11 points and 6.5 rebounds.
“Colby Jones was our second-leading scorer,” Pitts said. “He also led the team in rebounds.”
Cole was a second-team selection. Cole averaged 9.9 points and 6 rebounds per game. He had a team-leading four double-doubles on the season.
“Boyd Cole was third on the team in scoring, and second on the team in rebounds,” Pitts said.
Osawatomie lost nine seniors and will be a young team overall this season, he said.
“We are looking for some of our juniors to step up and get their first varsity experience,” Pitts said.
Pitts is entering his 14th season with the program and fifth as head coach.
Defense is going to set the tone for the team this season. One will feed the other. The main thing is to play together as a team, Pitts said.
“Our keys to being successful this year are to have fun and bond as a team,” he said. “We talk a lot about working hard on the defensive end, and the offense will take care of itself.
“Our team goals are to be the best defensive team we can be,” Pitts said. “We want to work hard and compete in every game.”
The Pioneer League is a tough one, Pitts said. Osawatomie has to be ready every time they step onto the court.
“Our league has been very competitive,” he said. “Wellsville, Burlington and Santa Fe Trail are a few of the top teams in our league.”
