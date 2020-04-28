OSAWATOMIE — Boyd Cole and Thaid Timblin were looking for another strong season on the track for the Osawatomie Trojans.
Cole and Timblin, seniors, were returning state qualifiers.
Cole and Timblin were part of the 4x100 and 4x400 state-qualifying relay teams for the Trojans.
The 4x100-meter relay team placed 14th in the state meet. The relay team placed fourth in the regional at Paola High School to punch their tickets to state. The team ran down the Pioneer League title.
Osawatomie’s 4x400-meter relay team finished 15th. Oswatomie’s relay team placed fourth in the regional.
Timblin also qualified for state in the 200-meter dash. He placed 15th in the event.
Timblin was the Pioneer League champion in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.10 seconds, and runner-up in the 200.
Andrea Tercero was the lone returning senior on the Osawatomie girls team.
Justin Bradley, Brandon Armstrong, Milo Moore, Reed Madden, Cole and Timblin were returning seniors ready to lead the boys team.
Sophomore Jay Filipin also ran on the 4x400-meter relay team. He was also a state qualifier on the 4x800-meter relay team.
Bradley was runner-up in the javelin at the Pioneer League meet.
Sophomore Chance Mitzner placed third in pole vault at the league meet.
Cole was fourth in the league meet in the 200 and fifth in the 100. Kaden Fields placed seventh in the shot put.
