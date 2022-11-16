Members of the Osawatomie Dazzlers are (in front, from left) Lydia Beets, Jaycie Roseberry, Claire Hall, Berlynn Pennock, coach Angie Pennock; (second row) Layla Poage, Shyann Thomas, Bailey Madden, Maci Barnett, Riley Saunders, Tori Scales, Kylee Anderson, Mikenzie Wood, Liberty Farr and Angel Brown.
The Osawatomie Dazzlers take to the court to perform their showcase, preparing for the Class 3A Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day competition in Topeka on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Members of the Osawatomie Dazzlers are (in front, from left) Lydia Beets, Jaycie Roseberry, Claire Hall, Berlynn Pennock, coach Angie Pennock; (second row) Layla Poage, Shyann Thomas, Bailey Madden, Maci Barnett, Riley Saunders, Tori Scales, Kylee Anderson, Mikenzie Wood, Liberty Farr and Angel Brown.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Junior Tori Scales performs during the Osawatomie Dazzlers showcase.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
The Osawatomie Dazzlers take to the court to perform their showcase, preparing for the Class 3A Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day competition in Topeka on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Freshman Layla Poage and sophomore Bailey Madden perform during a showcase for the Osawatomie Dazzlers.
OSAWATOMIE — The Dazzlers performed their showcase for a crowd at Osawatomie High School on Thursday, Nov. 10.
The Osawatomie Dazzlers used the showcase to perform in front of a crowd, preparing for the Class 3A Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day competition at Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The Dazzlers performed each of the three routines they will do for the competition’s opening three rounds, as well as a routine for the championship round.
Spirit Game Day state competition consists of three rounds of competition: band dance, which is a one-minute dance and cheer routine put to band music; fight song and a crowd leading cheer.
Scores are tallied from each of the three rounds, and the top six schools advance to the finals. The team has to cohesively combine all of those elements into one single three-minute routine for the finals.
A situational chant is also added in the finals, which consists of an announcer giving a live football announcement which the team has to respond to with the proper defense or offense cheer to lead the crowd.
Osawatomie will be competing against 19 teams in the Class 3A division. Six teams are chosen for the finals.
“It is a year-round commitment,” Osawatomie Dazzlers coach Angie Pennock said. “As soon as tryouts are over, we start sending them videos of all the sideline cheers they need to learn on their own.
“During the summer we practice at 6 a.m.,” she said. “I am not a morning person, but it allows all of them to work and do all of the other things they are committed to. Every single one of these girls is a student-athlete on another team, competitive dancer, competitive volleyball or has a job. They are literally the hardest working group of student-athletes I know.”
The Osawatomie Dazzlers have placed in the top four of the Spirit Game Day state competition four times. The Dazzlers placed fourth last year. Osawatomie was runner-up in 2019 and 2018. During the first year of the Spirit Game Day state event, the Osawatomie Dazzlers won the state championship.
Members of the Osawatomie Dazzlers are Kylee Anderson, Maci Barnett, Lydia Beets, Angel Brown, Liberty Farr, Claire Hall, Bailey Madden, Berlynn Pennock, Layla Poage, Jaycie Roseberry, Riley Saunders, Tori Scales, Shyann Thomas and Mikenzie Wood. Osawatomie is coached by Angie Pennock.
Claire Hall and Berlynn Pennock are team captains.
Fans are encouraged to cheer the Osawatomie Dazzlers on in the Kansas State High School Activities Association Game Day Spirit competition at Stormont Vail Events Centrer in Topeka on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Osawatomie will compete in crowd leading at 10:56 a.m., the band chant at 12:30 p.m. and the fight song at 1:09 p.m. Finals are scheduled for 2:23 p.m.
Osawatomie competed in UCA cheer camp at Coffeyville Community College over the summer, competing in the medium varsity division. The Osawatomie Dazzlers placed first in cheer and sideline routine, camp dance and overall game day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.