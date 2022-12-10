221130_mr_spt_dazzlers

Members of the Osawatomie Dazzlers fourth-place spirit squad team are Kylee Anderson, Maci Barnett, Lydia Beets, Angela Brown, Liberty Farr, Claire Hall, Bailey Madden, Berlynn Pennock, Layla Poage, Jaycie Roseberry, Riley Saunders, Tori Scales, Shyann Thomas and Mackenzie Wood. Osawatomie is coached by Angie Pennock.

 Submitted Photo

TOPEKA – The Osawatomie Dazzlers placed fourth in Class 3A during the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day competition at Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.

The Spirit Game Day state competition consists of three rounds of competition: band dance, which is a one-minute dance and cheer routine put to band music; fight song and a crowd leading cheer.

