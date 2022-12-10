Members of the Osawatomie Dazzlers fourth-place spirit squad team are Kylee Anderson, Maci Barnett, Lydia Beets, Angela Brown, Liberty Farr, Claire Hall, Bailey Madden, Berlynn Pennock, Layla Poage, Jaycie Roseberry, Riley Saunders, Tori Scales, Shyann Thomas and Mackenzie Wood. Osawatomie is coached by Angie Pennock.
TOPEKA – The Osawatomie Dazzlers placed fourth in Class 3A during the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day competition at Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
The Spirit Game Day state competition consists of three rounds of competition: band dance, which is a one-minute dance and cheer routine put to band music; fight song and a crowd leading cheer.
Scores are tallied from each of the three rounds, and the top six schools advance to the finals. The team has to cohesively combine all of those elements into one single three-minute routine for the finals.
A situational chant is also added in the finals, which consists of an announcer giving a live football announcement which the team has to respond with the proper defense or offense cheer to lead the crowd.
Osawatomie competed against 19 teams in the Class 3A division at the state event on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Dazzlers were one of six teams chosen for the finals.
The Osawatomie Dazzlers competed in the finals round and placed fourth in the state.
Members of the Osawatomie Dazzlers fourth-place spirit squad team are Kylee Anderson, Maci Barnett, Lydia Beets, Angela Brown, Liberty Farr, Claire Hall, Bailey Madden, Berlynn Pennock, Layla Poage, Jaycie Roseberry, Riley Saunders, Tori Scales, Shyann Thomas and Mackenzie Wood. Osawatomie is coached by Angie Pennock.
Claire Hall and Berlynn Pennock are team captains.
“It is a year-round commitment,” Osawatomie Dazzlers coach Angie Pennock said. “As soon as tryouts are over, we start sending them videos of all the sideline cheers they need to learn on their own.
“During the summer we practice at 6 a.m.,” Pennock said. “I am not a morning person, but it allows all of them to work and do all of the other things they are committed to. Every single one of these girls is a student-athlete on another team, competitive dancer, competitive volleyball or has a job. They are literally the hardest working group of student-athletes I know.”
The Osawatomie Dazzlers have placed in the top four of the Spirit Game Day state competition four times. The Dazzlers placed fourth last year. Osawatomie was runner-up in 2019 and 2018. During the first year of the Spirit Game Day state event, the Osawatomie Dazzlers won the state championship.
Osawatomie competed in UCA cheer camp at Coffeyville Community College over the summer, competing in the medium varsity division. The Osawatomie Dazzlers placed first in cheer and sideline routine, camp dance and overall game day.
