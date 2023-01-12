230118_mr_spt_pao_wrest_01

The Paola Panther wrestling program poses for pictures after winning the Bonner Springs Invitational. Paola sent 11 wrestlers to the finals in 14 weight classes and left with eight individual champions and the team title.

 Submitted Photo

BONNER SPRINGS – The Paola Panther wrestling team owned the Bonner Springs Invitational.

Paola, ranked No. 3 in the state for Class 4A, had wrestlers in the finals for 11 of the 14 weight classifications.

