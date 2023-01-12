BONNER SPRINGS – The Paola Panther wrestling team owned the Bonner Springs Invitational.
Paola, ranked No. 3 in the state for Class 4A, had wrestlers in the finals for 11 of the 14 weight classifications.
Brock Johnson (106), Xander Meinig (126), Hagen Blanck (132), Tyce Allen (138), Sheldon Martin (150), Charlier Zeller (157), Clayton Younger (165) and Dylan Waggerman won individual titles at the tournament Saturday, Jan. 7.
Bryson Rockers (113), Kaiden Powell (120) and Macoy Johnson (144) were runners-up.
The Paola Panthers posted 264 team points to win the title by 111 points. Platte County was second with 153 points. Lee’s Summit North was third with 145.5 points. Olathe Northwest finished fourth with 134.5 points.
Osawatomie placed eighth in the team standings with 73 points.
Paola Panthers
Brock Johnson pinned Jeremy Welch of Bonner Springs for first place at 106 pounds. Johnson, 18-2, was 4-0 with two pins and two technical falls.
Xander Meinig pinned Grant Fadler of Platte County in the 126-pound finals for first place. Meinig, 8-4, was 3-0 with three pins.
Hagen Blanck went 3-0 in his varsity debut this season, placing first at 132 pounds. He scored a 15-0 technical fall against Thomas Cullum of Bonner Springs in the title match. Blanck had two technical falls and a major decision.
Tyce Allen scored a sudden victory against Evan MacCuish of Platte County in the title match at 138 pounds. He was 4-0 with three pins.
Sheldon Martin scored a 6-5 decision against Joel Brown of Ottawa for first place at 150 pounds. Martin, 15-3, was 3-0 with two pins.
Charlie Zeller was 4-0 for first place at 157 pounds. Zeller, 15-3, won his title match by forfeit. He had three pins.
Clayton Younger pinned Hayden Worden of Paola for first place at 165 pounds. Younger, 15-3, was 4-0 with four pins. Worden, 5-1, was 3-1 with one pin.
Dylan Waggerman scored a 9-0 major decision against Caleb Sharp of Olathe Northwest for first place at 175 pounds. Waggerman, 14-4, was 4-0 with two pins and two major decisions.
Bryson Rockers placed second at 113 pounds. Rockers, 12-6, was 2-1.
Kaiden Powell was runner-up at 120 pounds. Powell, 16-3, was 2-1 with two pins. He lost a 12-11 decision against Charlie Dykes of Lee’s Summit North in the finals.
Macoy Johnson placed second at 144 pounds. Johnson, 12-1, was 2-1 with a pin and a major decision.
Brayden Rockers placed fourth at 106 pounds. He was 2-2 with two pins.
Brody Latto was fifth at 132 pounds. Latto was 4-2.
Jason Newton was sixth at 285 pounds. He is 3-4 on the season.
Max Worden placed seventh at 157 pounds. He was 3-2.
Sam Shore was seventh at 190 pounds. Shore, 10-8, was 2-2 with two pins.
Rycker Cole competed for Paola at 215 pounds. He is 5-6 on the season.
Osawatomie Trojans
Parker Slayman was third at 132 pounds. He scored a 9-0 major decision against Trevor Kaub of Ottawa in the third-place match. Slayman, 13-2, was 4-1 with three pins.
Jovani Caudill placed third at 157 pounds. He pinned Bryan Jennings of Platte County in the third-place match. Caudill, 12-2, was 3-1 with three pins.
Seth Carrow was third at 190 pounds. He scored a 6-4 decision against Reed Newbanks of Olathe Northwest in the third-place match. Carrow, 10-4, was 3-1 with a pin and a major decision.
Dane Ogden placed fourth at 120 pounds. Ogden, 9-3, was 2-2 with a pin.
Darison Lucas was seventh at 285 pounds. Lucas is 8-5 on the season.
Ethan Gray was eighth at 126 pounds. He is 8-6.
Michael Clark placed eighth at 215 pounds. Clark is 4-6 on the season.
Jaun Van Sickle competed at 144 pounds.
Ricky Anderson represented the Trojans at 150 pounds. He had one pin.
