210728_mr_spt_pion_02

Kaiden Gravatt of Osawatomie places a tag on a runner in a play at second base. Gravatt, a senior, will catch and pitch for the Trojans this season.

 File photo

OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie baseball team went through a learning curve last season, playing five freshmen and two sophomores.

With a full varsity season under its belt, the Trojan baseball team is ready to build on its 3-18 campaign.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.