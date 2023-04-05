OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie baseball team went through a learning curve last season, playing five freshmen and two sophomores.
With a full varsity season under its belt, the Trojan baseball team is ready to build on its 3-18 campaign.
Leading the way is senior catcher Kaiden Gravatt. Gravatt led as a junior, setting an example by helping the team at shortstop and pitching.
Gravatt figures to be back behind the plate this season. He can also pitch and play third base. Gravatt was an honorable mention Spotlight selection at infield.
Eighteen players are out for the program as coach Garrett Peterson enters his second year as head coach. Eight letter-winners area ready to lead the way.
Osawatomie also returns juniors Cooper Peterson and Aidan Gould. Peterson pitches and plays first base. Gould plays second base, shortstop and pitches.
Sophomores on the team are Joseph Mitzner, Parker Slayman, Walker Beets, Caden O’Brien and Troy Mosley. Mitzner plays centerfield and pitches. Slayman pitches and plays right field. Beets plays third base, catcher and pitcher. O’Brien plays second base, shortstop and pitches. Mosley plays left field, third base and pitches.
Peterson was a second-team Spotlight selection at pitcher and was honorable mention at infield. Mitzner was an honorable mention selection at outfield.
“Our goal is to compete every game and be in every game,” coach Peterson said. “We want to build on how we ended last season.
“We want to get to the point where we make every routine play,” he said. “Our goals are to cut our errors in half, have more walks than strikeouts and win our opening round game at regionals.”
Junior Kenny Meyer is back. Since he was a transfer student last season, Mosley was only able to play junior varsity. Meyer plays left field and pitches.
Gavin Chapman, a freshman, is turning heads this spring and could challenge for varsity time.
The Pioneer League is a competitive one, Peterson said. Teams to beat include Iola, Anderson County and Santa Fe Trail.
