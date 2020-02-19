OSAWATOMIE — Eight was enough for the Osawatomie girls basketball team in a Pioneer League matchup with rival Prairie View.
The Lady Trojans had a balanced attack with eight players scoring in a 57-41 victory against the Lady Buffalos at home Monday, Feb. 10.
Osawatomie hit the court running and never looked back. The Lady Trojans opened the game on an 18-0 run.
Allie Lagasse led the Lady Trojans with 22 points. She scored 14 points in the first half and eight points in the second half.
Ballou topped double figures with 14 points. She posted 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter.
Sydney Booe and Ashlyn Kaempfe each had five points. Avery Dempsey, Rosalyn Johnson, Iyahna Burnett and Taunia Johnson also scored.
Abby Kellerman led Prairie View with 20 points.
Julia Paisley has six points. Rylee Boone, Ashlyn Kirkpatrick, Broklynn Moore, Abby Kirkpatrick and Braxton Stainbrook also scored.
