SALINA — Jordyn Knecht of Paola and Osawatomie’s Amanda Newcomb wrote their names in the state record books, winning individual titles in the inaugural Kansas High School State Wrestling Tournament in Salina.
Knecht was the state champion at 123 pounds, wrapping up a perfect 30-0 season for the Paola Lady Panthers.
Newcomb, competing in the opening weight class, was the first girl to win a title in the first KSHSAA girls tournament.
Kailyn Younger of Paola was runner-up at 116 pounds. Knecht and Younger combined for 44 team points to lead the Lady Panthers to third place in the state tournament.
Knecht, Newcomb and Younger were all first-team selections on the first-ever Tri-County Spotlight Girls Wrestling Team.
Knecht, the regional wrestler of the year, was named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Wrestler of the Year. See related story.
The Spotlight girls wrestling team recognized 18 area student-athletes. Eight wrestlers were named to the first team. Seven wrestlers were named to the second team. There are three honorable mentions.
Amanda Newcomb (Osawatomie), Kailyn Younger (Paola), Jordyn Knecht (Paola), Courtney Costain (Spring Hill), Navaeh Tauer (Spring Hill), Copenhagen Browning (Prairie View), Kylee Eastwood (Prairie View) and Alexa Folsom (Osawatomie) were first-team selections.
Amanda Newcomb of Osawatomie, 21-0, became the first girl in the history of Kansas to win a state title, scoring a 7-0 decision against Kassidy Leiszler of Concordia in the 101-pound championship match.
Newcomb was 3-0 at state with two pins. Newcomb opened the tournament with a pin against Mana Chanthansone of Liberal. She moved onto the finals with a pin against Breckyn Elliott of Great Bend.
Kailyn Younger of Paola, 27-13, placed second at 116 pounds. She pinned Addison Broxterman of Washburn Rural in her first match. Younger advanced to the finals with a 7-2 decision against Amelie Jungwirth of Shawnee Heights.
Jordyn Knecht of Paola, 30-0, scored an 8-4 decision against Elise Rose of Marysville in the state title match at 123 pounds. She pinned Mikayle Konrade of Winfield in her first match. Knecht advanced to the finals with an 8-2 decision against Martiza Jimenez of Hutchinson.
Knecht and Younger teamed up to lead the Lady Panthers to third place, bringing home a team trophy that will forever sit on display at Paola High School to immortalize the inaugural girls tournament. Knecht and Younger posted 44 points, holding off Nickerson and Pratt by three points.
Courtney Costain of Spring Hill, 27-7, was a first-team selection at 130 pounds. Costain, a state qualifier, scored a 5-2 decision against Dakota Konzem of Gardner-Edgerton. She was 4-2 in regionals with two pins and a major decision for fifth place.
Navaeh Tauer of Spring Hill, 26-7, was a first-team selection at 136 pounds. She represented the Lady Broncos in the state tournament. She was 3-3 in regionals with a pin and a technical fall for sixth place.
Copenhagen Browning of Prairie View, 27-10, was a first-team selection at 155 pounds. Browning placed sixth in the state. She was 4-2 in regionals with four pins, placing third.
Kylee Eastwood of Prairie View, 27-8, was a first-team selection at 170 pounds. She was a state qualifier for the Lady Buffalos. Eastwood was 4-1 in regionals with a pin and two sudden victories for third place.
Alexa Folsom of Osawatomie, 15-7, was a first-team selection at 235 pounds. Folsom was 1-2 at state, winning a 15-4 major decision against Kimberly Vazquez of Wichita South. She was 3-1 with three pins for third place in the regional.
Raegan Stinemetz (Spring Hill), Keelea Benedict (Prairie View), Alyssa Page (Prairie View), Lexi Dillon (Spring Hill), Madison D’Urso (Spring Hill), Abriel Lisk (Osawatomie) and Charity Friend (Osawatomie) were second-team selections.
Raegan Stinemetz of Spring Hill, 29-7, was a second-team selection at 123 pounds. She placed fifth at 123 pounds with a record of 3-2. She pinned Jadyn Bond of Sumner Academy and scored an 11-6 decision against Dache Island-Jones of Manhattan. Stinemetz was 5-2 in regionals with four pins for fifth place.
Keelea Benedict, 9-8, Prairie View, was a second-team selection at 130 pounds. She was 3-2 in regionls.
Alyssa Page of Prairie View, 24-6, was second team at 136 pounds. She was 3-2 in regionals with a tie-breaker.
Lexi Dillon of Spring Hill, 21-6, was a second-team selection at 143 pounds. She was 2-2 in regionals.
Madison D’Urso of Spring Hill, 21-13, was a second-team selection at 155 pounds. She was 5-2 with five pins in the regional for fifth-place. D’Urso lost her first match in regioals and bounced back with four wins in a row to punch her ticket for state.
Abriel Lisk of Osawatomie, 17-8, was a second-team selection at 170 pounds. Lisk was regional runner-up with a 4-1 record. She was 1-2 at state, pinning Vivian Strahm of Sabetha. Lisk lost a tough 2-1 decision in her first match.
Charity Friend of Osawatomie, 13-8, was a second-team selection at 191 pounds. She was 3-2 in regionals with three pins.
Skyler Gravatt (Osawatomie), Hayleigh Diffley (Spring Hill) and Americus Harris (Paola) were honorable mention.
Gravatt, 14-8, was 3-2 in regionals with two pins.
Diffley, 18-8, was 1-2 in regionals with a pin.
Harris, 13-10, was 1-2 in regionals with a pin.
