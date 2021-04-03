WELLSVILLE – Junior Matthew Fanning dominated in the Osawatomie's season opener at Wellsville.
Fanning took a one-hitter into the seventh inning. He struck out 12 in 6 1/3 innings for the Trojans in a 6-2 victory against the Eagles in game one of a doubleheader Tuesday, March 30.
Osawatomie split the doubleheader, losing the second game 12-1.
The Trojans were in a pitching dual early with the Eagles in the opener, taking a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning. Osawatomie added two runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to take the 6-2 victory.
Kaiden Gravett went 3-for-3, driving home two runs with one run scored.
Brooks Madden had two base hits and drove in two runs. Jonathan Hebert had a base hit and scored two runs. Cooper Peterson had a hit and drove in one run. Payton Manning walked twice and scored two runs. Nolan Noel had one run scored.
Fanning aided his own cause with a base hit, driving home one run.
Gravatt came on in relief in the seventh and shut Wellsville down.
Wellsville scored 12 runs on 16 hits to win the second game 12-1. Osawatomie did not have a base it in the loss.
Gravatt started the game and took the loss. Peterson pitched in relief.
