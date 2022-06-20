GOODWELL, Okla. – Kaitlyn Fanning is transferring to Oklahoma Panhandle State University.
Fanning, a graduate of Osawatomie High School, spent two seasons with the Benedictine College Lady Ravens softball team.
She is headed to Oklahoma Panhandle State to continue studies for a degree in mathematics and to continue playing softball.
“I am super excited to start somewhere new,” Fanning said. “I am looking forward to moving down to Goodwell. It is smaller than Osawatomie, I really love my small towns.”
Fanning was an expensive, yet productive hitter for the Benedictine Lady Ravens.
She made a splash in her debut April 17, 2021, hitting not only the first home run of her collegiate career, but hitting two home runs on the day.
She also had a knack for breaking bats, much to her parents' dismay. The aluminum softball bats are guaranteed, but once one is broken it can only be replaced once. She had two Easton bats replaced in two months and needed to replace another bat her freshman season.
Fanning switched to Demarini bats this season and did not break a single one. However, she used a Louisville Slugger for batting practice and broke one of them.
Fanning hit .320 for the Lady Ravens this season. She had 27 runs scored, drove in nine runs and stole six bases.
Benedictine College was 30-26 on the season, winning 30 games for the second year in a row.
She was part of a historic season for the Benedictine College Lady Ravens softball team her freshman year in 2021. The Lady Ravens were 34-22 overall, including a perfect 22-16 record in the Heart of America Conference. It was the first 30-win season in the history of the program.
When she decided it was time for a change of scenery, Fanning had heard about Oklahoma Panhandle University from a friend who was playing for another sports team there.
“He had nothing but good things to say about the softball team,” she said. “Oklahoma Panhandle University was the first school I sent an email to.”
Oklahoma Panhandle University was looking for an infielder and wasted no time in getting back with Fanning.
“Three days later I was on the phone with the coach, accepting a position on their team,” she said. “It is crazy how things happen sometimes. I was always told, ‘if it is meant to happen, it will happen.’ Oklahoma Panhandle was looking for a second baseman, a position I have two years of college experience playing. It was meant to be.”
Fanning started playing softball with her dad when she was just 3 years old. She has played ever since. Fanning played on a competitive summer team since she was 7.
She was recruited by Benedictine College to play outfield and infield. She has played outfield, infield and pitched for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans.
Her father Jebadiah played fast-pitch softball. Kaitlyn was always hanging out at the games and fell in love with it.
He was her first coach. She has had a ball and glove in her hands ever since.
She was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Softball selection at infield and second-team pitcher her junior season. Fanning hit .491 with 27 base hits.
Fanning was a first-team selection at infield her sophomore year. She hit .529 with 37 hits, including 12 doubles. She was 6-2 in eight starts.
Kaitlynn is the daughter of Jebadiah and Debra Fanning.
