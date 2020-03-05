OSAWATOMIE — Senior Kaitlyn Fanning started playing softball with her dad when she was just 3 years old.
She has played ever since. Fanning is getting ready for her fourth season with the Osawatomie Lady Trojans.
Fanning will get to play softball a little longer than most, signing a national letter of intent to play softball for the Benedictine Lady Ravens during a ceremony at Osawatomie High School library surrounded by family, coaches, teammates and friends on Monday, Feb. 24.
Fanning was recruited to play outfield and infield. She has played outfield, infield and pitched for the Lady Trojans.
“All of the coaches and players at Benedictine were very nice,” Fanning said. “They have a great teaching school, and I want to teach elementary or secondary education.
“I think it is amazing to have a chance to play softball in college,” she said. “All of the hard work is paying off.”
Her father Jebadiah played fast-pitch softball. Kaitlyn was always hanging out at the games and fell in love with it.
He was her first coach. She has had a ball and glove in her hands ever since.
“It was fun to watch him play from a young age,” she said.
Fanning has been a starter for the Lady Trojans.
She was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Softball selection at infield and second-team pitcher her junior season. Fanning hit .491 with 27 base hits.
Fanning was a first-team selection at infield her sophomore year. She hit .529 with 37 hits, including 12 doubles. She was 6-2 in eight starts.
Fanning was a first-team All-Pioneer League Softball Team selection at infield her junior season. She was a first-team selection at pitcher and shortstop her sophomore year.
She has played competitive summer softball since she was 7 years old. Fanning has played on a competitive traveling team with coach Deron Taylor called Team Kansas.
Fanning was joined at the signing ceremony by her parents Jebadiah and Debra Fanning, siblings Gracie and Matthew, Benedictine coach Paul Hunt, Osawatomie Lady Trojans coach Allen Neal and Team Kansas coach Todd Diskin.
Coach Taylor was unable to attend the signing due to a previous commitment.
“I was nervous about signing day,” Fanning said. “Now, it is exciting. It is a relief to have the decision over with.”
