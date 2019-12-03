OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie Trojan linemen Kaden Fields and Colby Jones were named to the All-Pioneer League Football Team on both offense and defense.
Fields was first-team linebacker on defense and second-team offensive line. He led Osawatomie with 93 tackles. Fields made 16 pancake blocks on offense.
Jones was first-team offensive line and second-team defensive line. Jones made 16 pancake blocks on offense. He made 41 tackles.
Seven players from the undefeated Pioneer League champion Prairie View Buffalos were named to 12 positions on the all-league team recently announced.
Hunter Boone, Chanz Gerleman, Dilan Schweer and Colton McCammon were recognized on both sides of the football.
Boone was a first-team selection on both sides of the football. He was first team on offense at running back. Boone was first-team defense at linebacker.
Boone ran the ball 167 times for 1,323 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also led the Buffalo defense with 77 tackles.
Gerleman was a first-team selection at offensive line and a second-team selection at defensive line.
Schweer was a first-team selection at defensive back. He was a second-team selection at wide receiver.
Schweer caught 21 passes for 553 yards and three touchdowns. He made 42 tackles.
McCammon was a second-team selection at offensive line and a second-team defensive selection at linebacker. He made 62 tackles, including 30 solo tackles.
Prairie View had six first-team selections and five second-team selections on the all-league team.
Chase Bloodgood was a first-team selection at defensive line for Prairie View. He made 71 tackles with 32 solo tackles.
Prairie View kicker Damien Kline was a first-team selection on special teams at kicker.
Buffalo quarterback Justin Scott was a second-team selection. He completed 31 of 62 passes for 724 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Running back Otis Jacobs from Prairie View earned second-team honors at running back. Jacobs ran the ball 95 times for 681 yards and three touchdowns.
Ethan Wallace of Osawatomie was a second-team defensive selection at linebacker. Wallace made 75 tackles, averaging 8.3 tackles per game.
The Prairie View Buffalos won their first 10 games of the season, capturing a league crown, Class 3A district title and a regional championship before falling to Perry-Lecompton in the sectionals.
Prairie View, 10-1, fell to Perry-Lecompton on the road Friday, Nov. 15, 30-6.
Scott completed 10 of 14 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.
The Buffalos scored a 35-0 shutout against Columbus to capture the Class 3A regional title.
Boone had three touchdowns in the victory Friday, Nov. 8. Scott ran for a pair of touchdowns.
Boone and Jacobs both topped 100 yards rushing in a 34-7 home playoff victory against Caney Valley.
Prairie View shut down the Caney Valley offense. The Bullpups came into the game averaging more than 30 points per game.
Boone anchored the Buffalo defense with 10 tackles, including seven solo tackles and a tackle for a loss of yardage.
Scott, Boone and Jacobs each scored two touchdowns as the Prairie View Buffalos defeated the Iola Mustangs to win the Class 3A District 2 title.
The Buffalos posted a 41-0 shutout, rolling its undefeated record to 8-0.
Boone had 17 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Jacobs ran the ball eight times for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Bloodgood made 10 tackles to lead the Buffalo defense. He had a quarterback sack and two tackles for a loss of yardage.
All-Pioneer League Football
First Team Offense
Andrew Berckefeldt, SR, back, Santa Fe Trail; Hunter Boone, SR, back, Prairie View; Cael Johnson, SR, back, Burlington; Bo Dilliner, JR, back, Anderson County; Zack Baker, JR, wide receiver, Anderson County; Tanner Spencer, SR, wide receiver, Anderson County; Parker Meats, SR, lineman, Burlington; Chanz Gerleman, SR, lineman, Prairie View; Evan Dean, SR, lineman, Santa Fe Trail; Colby Jones, SR, lineman, Osawatomie; Colby Stevenson, JR, lineman, Wellsville.
First Team Defense
Chase Bloodgood, SR, lineman, Prairie View; Logan Brown, JR, lineman, Iola; Evan Dean, SR, lineman, Santa Fe Trail; Parker Meats, SR, lineman, Santa Fe Trail; Kaden Fields, SO, linebacker, Osawatomie; Braden Sloyer, JR, linebacker, Burlington; Hunter Boone, SR, linebacker, Prairie View; Chase Farley, SR, linebacker, Wellsville; Cael Johnson, SR, defensive back, Burlington; Luke Richards, SR, defensive back, Wellsville; Dilan Schweer, SR, defensive back, Prairie View.
First Team Special Teams
Damien Kline, SO, kicker, Prairie View; Fisher Galey, SO, punter, Anderson County.
Second Team Offense
Anthony Signs, SR, back, Wellsville; Justin Scott, SR, back, Prairie View; Braden Sloyer, JR, back, Burlington; Otis Jacobs, JR, back, Prairie View; Dilan Schweer, SR, wide receiver, Prairie View; Draven Shallock, SR, wide receiver, Santa Fe Trail; Colton McCammon, SO, lineman, Prairie View; Josh Stiffer, JR, lineman, Anderson County; Karson McGraw, SR, lineman, Iola; Nick Lybarger, SR, lineman, Anderson County; Kaden Fields, SO, lineman, Osawatomie.
Second Team Defense
Dominic Oropeza, SR, lineman,Wellsville; Chanz Gerleman, SR, lineman, Prairie View; Colby Jones, SR, lineman, Osawatomie; Dalton Kellerman, SO, lineman, Anderson County; Colton McCammon, SO, linebacker, Prairie View; Casen Barker, SR, linebacker, Iola; Andrew Berkfeldt, SR, linebacker Santa Fe Trail; Ethan Wallace, SR, linebacker, Osawatomie; McClain Weekly, JR, defensive back, Santa Fe Trail; Isaac Badders, JR, defensive back, Iola; Zack Baker, JR, defensive back, Santa Fe Trail.
Second Team Special Teams
Blake Buessing, SO, kicker, Santa Fe Trail; Draven Shallock, SR, punter, Santa Fe Trail.
