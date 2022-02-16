OSAWATOMIE – Kaden Fields, an Osawatomie senior, is headed to Emporia State University to play defensive line for the Hornets.
Fields signed a national letter of intent, committing to Emporia State, on Wednesday, Feb. 9. He was surrounded by family and friends in the Osawatomie High School library for the occasion.
Osawatomie football coach Beau Gadwood and former coach Rod Madden were at the signing to wish Fields well.
“It is a dream come true,” Fields said of the opportunity to play football at the next level. “This is what I have been working toward my whole life.”
Fields was an all-state, All-Pioneer League and All-Tri-County Spotlight selection at offensive and defensive line for the Osawatomie Trojans. He was a four-year starter for the high school program.
“It was great to see a kid like Kaden Fields be able to take the next step in his process,” coach Gadwood said. “Other kids should look at it and see what is possible if you put in the work and dedicate yourself to the process.
“Kaden was what we want the program to look like when we talk about how physical to play the game,” Gadwood said. “His work ethic on the field was great. He attacked every practice with a purpose. Kaden is a fantastic young man who will go on to do great things. I cannot wait to see what the future has for him.”
He was recruited by the Emporia State University Hornets to play defensive line.
Fields said he liked the size of the university, the facilities and the fact that it was close to home.
Emporia State made the best offer, Fields said, and he is glad to become a Hornet.
Fields started playing football in the backyard when he was in second grade.
By the time he reached middle school, he was playing organized football. He has always been an Osawatomie Trojan, playing two years for the middle school and all four years of high school.
“I have always loved football,” he said. “I like the physical contact. I can go out on the football field and block someone. It lets me get some of my aggression out.”
Being part of the Osawatomie Trojan football family is a big part of why he is going to the next level, Fields said.
He also attended lineman camps across the state and region.
“Playing for the Trojans and going to camps gave me an opportunity to work on my craft and to measure myself against the best,” he said.
Fields was also a member of the Trojans track and field program. He throws the shot put.
Fields plans on majoring in environmental sciences. He is the son of Shane and Mary Fields of Osawatomie.
