OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Trojans dug themselves into a hole against the Prairie View Buffalos.
It would be a back-and-forth battle all night, but the Trojans could not get shots to fall in the fourth quarter in an eight point, 52-44, loss.
After scoring just eight points in the first quarter, Osawatomie trailed Prairie View by nine points at home Monday, Feb. 10.
The Trojans bounced back with an 18-7 run in the second quarter, taking a 26-24 lead at intermission.
The Buffalos answered with a 13-10 edge in the third quarter, taking a one-point lead into the final frame.
Osawatomie was outscored 15-8 in the fourth quarter and fell to the rivals at home.
Kaeden Carver and Boyd Cole were in double figures for Osawatomie.
Carver posted 14 points. Cole had 12 points.
Chris Pursley and Colby Jones each had six points.
Tyler Manning and Thaid Timblin also scored.
Brock Heide posted 15 points to lead Prairie View.
Justin Scott and Isaac Partida were also in double figures. Scott and Partida each had 11 points.
Joshua Robbins posted nine points. Jesse Weers and Dilan Schweer also scored.
