OSAWATOMIE — Five seniors are back to lead the Osawatomie girls basketball team.
Seniors out for the team are guard Sydney Booe, forward Taunia Johnson, guard Iyanna Burnett, guard Ashlyn Kaempfe and forward Jayden McGinnis.
Juniors returning for the Lady Trojans are post player Madie Ballou, guard Allie Lagasse, and forward Kylee Barnett.
Lagasse was a second-team Spotlight selection last season for Osawatomie.
Other players on the roster are: Samatha Dawley, Rosalyn Johnson, Avery Dempsey, Ashlin Chilson, Tessa Thompson, Brianna Shippy, Madison Gonzales, Holly Freidline, Meghan Foster, Jamie Anderson, Ashlynn Scott, Cassie Cornelison, Haley West, Hailey Pope, Alexis Stevenson, Janaya Nash, Clair Hall and Jacie Rosberry.
Jamie Butler is the head coach. Assistant coaches are Johnny Rayl and Natalie Moore.
Team managers area Allison DeMoss, Brooke Lambeth, Allarie Reed and Mallory Palmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.