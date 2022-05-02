OSAWATOMIE –Five student-athletes placed first for Osawatomie in the Francis Wendt Invitational, defending their home track.
Avery Dempsey, Nevaeh Rosendahl and Meghan Foster won titles to lead the Osawatomie Lady Trojans.
Luke Hebert and Jake Whitaker won events to pace the Trojans in the meet held at Lynn Dickey Field in Osawatomie on Thursday, April 28.
During the home meet, Osawatomie recognized seniors Avery Dempsey, Rosalyn Johnson, Meghan Foster, Jake Whitaker and foreign exchange student Paul Kuhn.
Dempsey won two events for the Osawatomie girls in her final home track meet on senior night. Dempsey had a mark of 89-4 for first place in the discus. She won the javelin with a mark of 101-5.
Rosendahl placed first in the triple jump with a distance of 31-0. She was third in the 400-meter dash.
Foster had a mark of 29-9.5 for first place in the shot put.
Hebert ran a time of 4:46 for first place in the boys 1,600-meter run. He placed fourth in the 800-meter run and fourth in the 3,200-meter run.
Whitaker won the javelin with a mark of 139-9.
Rosalyn Johnson was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 52.43.
The Osawatomie girls placed fourth in the team standings, posting 67 points. The Osawatomie boys had 39 points for fifth place.
Other girls results were:
4x100 – Kyley Bass, Kailey Pearson, Hillary Harrison, Katie Kierl, fourth
Triple jump - Alyssa Haefele, fifth
Discus – Kierl, fifth
Javelin – Harrison, fifth
Shot put – Harrison, fifth
Other boys results were:
Discus – Caleb Sampson, sixth
Javelin – Sampson, sixth
4x800 – Korbin Crockett, Jacob Mitzner, Kayden Pearson and Hebert, fourth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.