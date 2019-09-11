OLPE, Kan. – Running back Vincent Fox had a 48-yard touchdown run in the Osawatomie Trojans season opener at Ople.
The Trojans trailed 21-0 in the first quarter and lost the game on the road Friday, Sept. 6, but a final of 55-7.
Running back Braden Bradshaw had six carries for 35 yards. Quarterback Boyd Cole completed two of seven passes for 15 yards and ran the ball six times for one yard.
Fox scored the lone touchdown of the game for the Osawatomie Trojans. Daulton Davis kicked the extra point.
Ethan Wallace had one reception for 10 yards. Thaid Timblin caught one pass for five yards.
Osawatomie had three fumbles.
Bradshaw returned eight kickoffs for 30 yards. Fox had one kickoff return for seven yards.
Davis led the Trojan defense with nine tackles, including seven solo tackles. Ethan Wallace made seven tackles.
Kaden Fields and Toby Wilson each made six tackles. Brandon Armstrong had four tackles.
Chance Mitzner, Bailey Cornelson, Colby Jones and Milik Scholtz each had three tackles.
Cody Sloan and Timbin each made two tackles.
Gavin Brewer and Armstrong each had one sack.
Quinton Lea had a fumble recovery. Brewer caused one fumble.
