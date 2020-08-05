OTTAWA — Players have been back on the baseball and softball diamonds after a delayed start due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Competitive Edge Baseball and Softball in Ottawa has 120 boys and girls playing on 10 teams in competition leagues and tournaments.
Each team has three to four coaches, giving one-on-one instruction. Competitive Edge also offers private lessons, hitting leagues, clinics and classes.
Competitive Edge, operated by Jarrod Titus of Ottawa, has private team tryouts for 8U, 10U, 11U and 13U.
“We have boys and girls playing from Ottawa and Burlington and have done lessons with some players from Paola,” Titus said. “Sports are huge to these kids. I think the kids really missed that this spring due to the virus.
“We got back on the fields in June, and practices and games have been pretty normal,” he said. “It is hard for the kids to catch up after missing that much time. It was good for these kids to get back on the field, not only for their physical health, but also their mental health. The kids want to get out and play and run. You can see how much they missed it with how hard they are working since coming back.”
Competitive Edge is celebrating its 10th season. Titus brings 20 years of playing and coaching experience to the table. He was a head coach at Ottawa University, assistant coach at William Jewell College and an assistant head coach at Arkansas Tech University.
Titus also played collegiate baseball at William Jewel and the University of Kansas.
“I think one of the advantages we have is that it is more personal and less business,” Titus said. “You have to pay bills so you have to charge, but our cost is a lot less than competitive programs in the city.”
Competitive Edge Baseball and Softball is operated in Ottawa and can be reached on its team site on Facebook.
Jarrod and his wife, Kendra, have two children, Riley and Jake.
