LA CYGNE — The Osawatomie Trojans split a doubleheader on the road against the rival Prairie View Buffalos.
Kaiden Gravatt went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles as the Trojans won the opener 9-4 on Tuesday, May 3. He drove in three runs and scored.
Gravatt had surgery on his arm Thursday, May 5, for an injury from the wrestling season he had been playing through.
Matthew Fanning, a senior pitcher, allowed just two runs on five hits over five innings for the win. He struck out three. Fanning helped himself at the plate with a double, driving home one run.
Quintin Chilson gave up two runs on three hits in two innings of relief for the save. Chilson walked and had one run scored.
Parker Slayman had two base hits, drove in one run and scored. Joseph Mitzner singled, drove in a run and scored. Caden O’Brien singled, drove in a run and scored.
Nolen Noel singled and scored. Cooper Peterson had two runs scored.
Osawatomie lost a 4-1 pitchers duel in the second game.
Peterson doubled. Gravatt and Chilson singled.
Peterson started the game. Chilson allowed one hit in a scoreless inning of relief.
Due to more than 3 inches of rain falling in Osawatomie over a two-day period, the Trojans celebrated senior night on the road against Humboldt.
Osawatomie was scheduled to play Humboldt at home Thursday, May 5, but the game was postponed and eventually moved to Humboldt for Friday, May 6.
Osawatomie Trojan seniors Matthew Fanning, Nolen Noel, Quintin Chilson and Josh Pearce were recognized between games.
The Trojans lost both games of the doubleheader at Humboldt by scores of 13-3 and 16-0.
Noel singled, drove in one run and scored in the opener.
Aidan Gould had two base hits. Slayman singled and scored. Peterson singled and scored.
Chilson started the game, working three innings. Prestyn Wendt and Noel pitched in relief.
Fanning had two of the Trojans’ three hits in the second game.
Troy Mosley got the start for the Trojans. Noel, Gould and Slayman saw action out of the bullpen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.