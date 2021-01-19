OSAWATOMIE — Skyler Gravatt has always loved to play softball.
The Osawatomie senior will have the opportunity to play the sport she loves a little longer, signing a national letter of intent to play collegiate softball at Neosho County Community College in Chanute.
Gravatt was an honorable mention Tri-County Spotlight Softball Team selection at outfield here sophomore season. She hit .429 with 21 base hits. Gravatt made 26 put outs and had three assists.
She also has a passion for nursing. Gravatt heard about the Neosho Community College nursing program and knew this was where she was meant to be.
“A friend of mine went to Neosho, played softball and went through the nursing program,” Gravatt said. “She said they have a great program and I would love it there.”
Gravatt went to Neosho Community College for a visit and a tryout. She fell in love with the program the team and the campus
Gravatt has played volleyball, basketball, softball and even wrestled for Osawatomie High School. As a little girl she loved to dance and play softball.
When she had to decide between the two, there was no doubt, Gravatt said.
“When I was younger I had the option between dance and softball, and I loved softball more, so I chose to play softball,” Gravatt said.She started playing softball in T-ball and has been playing ever since.
“It is exciting to have a chance to play at the next level,” she said.
“I will be the first member of my family to go college for one, and getting to play softball is something that is super exciting to me,” Gravatt said.
In addition to playing softball for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans, Gravatt plays on a summer travel team for Competitive Edge.
“The competition is strong,” Gravatt said. “I played 18 and under to 16 and under and back to 18.
“I have seen a wide variety of pitching. That helps me a lot,” she said. “I practice on my own a lot and hit in the garage. I still have to try my best and work my best to be at the top level,” she said.
Gravatt plans on studying in the nursing program with the deam of becoming a nurse.
She is the daughter of Heather Phillips Gravatt and Ronnie Pursley.
