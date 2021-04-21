CARBONDALE — The Lady Trojans softball team split a doubleheader on the road against the Santa Fe Trail Chargers.
Meadow Stull singled twice, doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice as Osawatomie won the first game 11-9 on Tuesday, April 13.
Kenzie Minden was 4-for-5. She drove home two runs and scored.
Aly Basore walked twice, singled, drove in two runs and scored. Skyler Gravatt singled and scored four runs. Tessa Thompson singled and drove home one run.
Maddie Ballou singled and drove in one run.
Grace Young pitched the complete game. She struck out 12.
Gravatt and Young homered in the second game, but the Lady Trojans fell on the short end of a 10-9 score.
Gravatt was 3-for-3, driving home three runs. She scored two runs. Young had two hits, drove in two runs and scored.
Stull doubled and scored two runs. Basore singled.
