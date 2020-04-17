OSAWATOMIE – Tara Hagg lost a lot this spring, mostly memories she would have made on the softball diamond with the Osawatomie Lady Trojans.
Haag, an All-Tri-County Spotlight catcher, knows what she wants to do with the rest of her life.
Her love for softball and animals is taking her to Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo.
Haag signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Jefferson College.
“I chose to sign with Jefferson College because of the academics, coaching staff, and the team,” Haag said. “When I first met them they were so accepting and made me feel like I was already a part of the team.”
She plans on getting a Veterinary Technology Associates Degree at Jefferson College, and continuing her education at Tarleton State University to finish her degree in Agriculture Business with a minor in Animal Science.
Haag began playing softball when she was 3 years old. She started the game in tee-ball and has been playing ever since. She started playing on tournament teams when she was 8 years old. Haag has been playing the game she loves for 15 years.
“Growing up, my older sister, Ashley Hayes, was already playing and I wanted to be like my older sister,” she said. “I grew to love the game the more I played.
“What I enjoy about this game is that it doesn't matter what you are ranked there is a 50/50 chance that you will win or lose,” Haag said. “It makes the game exciting and competitive.”
In addition to catching for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans, Haag plays for Team Kansas Elite in the summer. She has been with the club for four years.
Haag said she is looking forward to the challenges of playing the game at the next level.
“Knowing I get to play softball in college makes me extremely happy because I know that not everyone gets the chance to continue on and play in college,” she said. “I have always dreamt about playing softball in college for as long as I can remember. I realized that my dream finally became a reality when I verbally committed to Jefferson College. I was beyond excited to tell my family that my softball career wasn't going to end after my last year of summer ball.”
She has spent the last four years with the Team Kansas Elite and the Lady Trojans working on her game and her studies, Haag said.
“Playing softball in high school has shown me how to juggle my school work along with practices and games,” she said. “Playing high school and summer ball has also helped me improve my skill and my mentality to be where I am today.
“I also want to thank all of my previous and current coaches for helping me become the person and player I am today,” Haag said. “I wouldn't be here without any of you, who pushed me to be my best.”
Tara is the daughter of Alan and Renee Haag.
