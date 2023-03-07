230308_mr_spt_osa_girls_01

CARBONDALE — Claire Hall and Hailey Pope ended their prep basketball careers with the Osawatomie Lady Trojans in the Class 3A substate tournament.

Osawatomie fell to No. 1 one seed Santa Fe Trail (19-2) in the first round of the tournament by a final of 87-9 on Monday, Feb. 27.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.