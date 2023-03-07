Hall, Pope play final game for Osawatomie girls basketball team By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230308_mr_spt_osa_girls_01 Submitted Photo Hailey Pope (left) and Claire Hall smile during their final high school basketball game for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans. Show more Show less Submitted Photo Hailey Pope (left) and Claire Hall smile during their final high school basketball game for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans. Submitted Photo Osawatomie senior Dazzlers pose for pictures with coach Angie Pennock. Seniors with coach are (from left) Claire Hall, Lydia Beets, Berlynn Pennock and Jaycie Roseberry. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CARBONDALE — Claire Hall and Hailey Pope ended their prep basketball careers with the Osawatomie Lady Trojans in the Class 3A substate tournament.Osawatomie fell to No. 1 one seed Santa Fe Trail (19-2) in the first round of the tournament by a final of 87-9 on Monday, Feb. 27.The Lady Trojans were the No. 8 seed.Hall was able to play in the Osawatomie girls final game, coming back from an injury that caused her to miss senior night.The Class 3A substate tournament was also the end of the season for the Osawatomie Dazzler seniors Lydia Beets, Claire Hall, Berlynn Pennock and Jaycie Roseberry. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPursuit of U-Haul truck ends in Miami CountyMiami County Sheriff's OfficeMayor chooses not to reappoint longtime Louisburg City ClerkJury finds Osawatomie man guilty of molesting girlInsight Kansas: Two bills that could undermine Kansas schoolsCourthouse renovation and expansion could top $50 millionCommission restricts truck traffic on several roadwaysLouisburg thinking twice about Amity Trail projectWalter DotsonScary Trend in Wichita. Colon Cancer Diagnosis Soaring in Younger Americans Images Videos CommentedWinter critters from groundhogs to black squirrels (1)Tax issues dominate first session of legislative breakfast series (1)6 Ways to Helping Your Child to a Healthy Weight (1)Poll: Americans oppose race as a factor in college admission decisions (1)Spring Hill to host legislative breakfast (1)A Super Celebration (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 0:40 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Jordan Love Wants to Start 0:47 Troy Aikman on Future of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 0:49 NFLPA Produces Team Report Card 0:44 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Likes Nucleus of Team 0:51 Green Bay Packers Draft Prospect: Lukas Van Ness of Iowa
