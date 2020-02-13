OSAWATOMIE — Senior Grace Hendrickson has signed a letter of intent with MidAmerica Nazarene University, allowing her to continue her passion for not just one, but two sports at the collegiate level.
Hendrickson is headed to MidAmerica Nazarene to play volleyball and cheer. She made her decision official during a signing at Osawatomie High School on Friday, Jan. 31.
She has played volleyball since she was in the third grade. She was a little cheerleader at special high school clinics and functions in Osawatomie and started cheering in seventh grade.
Hendrickson was a four-year member of the Lady Trojans volleyball team and has been with the Osawatomie Dazzlers cheer and dance team for four years, placing first and second with the team at state.
“I really liked the coaches at MidAmerica Nazarene,” she said. “They really support the team and the players. The players were great. They treated me like I was already part of the team.”
There will be a lot to balance as a student-athlete, Hendrickson said. This is especially true for a dual-sport athlete.
“I know it is a lot,” she said. “I am excited to be able to do two sports I love in college. It is going to be hard for sure. And, it is going to be tough at that level.”Playing collegiate volleyball has been a dream, Hendrickson said.
“I have always thought that I wanted to play college volleyball,” she said. “I am so grateful for the opportunity and the coaches I have had.”
Hendrickson played for coach Emily Ballou and former coach Megan Hays. She also played with the Junior Slammers in Paola and coach Cadi Marcum and with the Kansas Krush in Osawatomie and coach Nancy Gagnebin.
“Grace is a great player,” coach Ballou said. “She is an all-around player who I could ask to play a spot and she could. Whether it was a hitter or defense she was already to support the team. She is a senior leader that will truly be missed and hard to replace.”
Hendrickson plans on majoring in nursing. Grace is the daughter of Kevin and Susan Hendrickson.
