OTTAWA – Jacob Hollman of Osawatomie completed his freshman season with the Ottawa University wrestling team.
Hollman is a graduate of Osawatomie High School, where he lettered in wrestling, cross country and track and field for the Trojans.
He was a two-time state qualifier for the Osawatomie wrestling team. Hollman placed sixth in the USAWKS state tournament.
Hollman won more than 70 matches for the Trojans in his high school career.
He wrestled at 125 pounds for the Ottawa University Braves this season.
Hollman is undecided on a major.
His brother DJ attended Ottawa University and competed on the Braves' track and cross country programs.
Jacob Hollman was 18-6 in his senior season with the Osawatomie Trojans. He was a state qualifier at 113 pounds. Hollman was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Wrestling Team selection.
He won the Central Heights Invitational as a senior. Hollman was the lone senior on the team that season.
Hollman was 26-9 at 106 pounds as a junior. Hollman won the Pioneer League title that season, going 3-0 with two pins.
He missed qualifying for state by one match. Hollman was an honorable mention selection Spotlight wrestler.
Jacob is the son of Doug and Amy Hollman.
