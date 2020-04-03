OSAWATOMIE – Colby Jones represented the Osawatomie Trojans on the All-Pioneer League Boys Basketball Team.
Jones, a senior post player, was a second-team selection.
Jones averaged 12 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He was ranked among the top rebounders in the state.
Josh Robbins, a Prairie View sophomore, was a second-team selection. Robbins averaged nine points per game for the Buffalos.
The Osawatomie Trojans, 14-8, defeated the Anderson County Bulldogs in the opening round of the Class 3A substate tournament 67-59. Osawatomie fell to Wellsville in the semifinals, 75-49.
The Prairie View Buffalos, 8-12, fell to Wellsville in the opening round of the substate tournament by a final score of 61-30.
All-Pioneer League Boys Basketball Team
First Team
Brennan Brown, Burlington, senior; Maddox Decker, Santa Fe Trail, junior; Andrew Haselhun, Burlington, senior; Cal Leonard, Iola, senior; Kaden O’Neil, Wellsville, junior
Second Team
Andrew Berckelfeldt, Santa Fe Trail, senior; Landon Carson, Iola, junior; Colby Jones, Osawatomie, senior; Reece Katzer, Anderson County, sophomore; Josh Robbins, Prairie View, sophomore; Jackson Showalter, Wellsville, junior
