OSAWATOMIE – Colby Jones made the final home opener of his high school career a memorable one for the Osawatomie Trojans.
Jones scored a career-high 32 points as the Osawatomie Trojans defeated the Santa Fe Trail Chargers by a score of 73-49 at Mac Steel Gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Jones made 14 field goals. He made four free throws. Jones also grabbed a team-high 17 rebounds. He scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half, including 12 points on five field goals and a pair of free throws in the third quarter.
His brother Chad was on hand, as well as his mom and dad and grandmother, to see him become the top single-game scorer in the family. Chad had held the family record with 29 points.
Coming off the court, Colby was as shocked as anyone. Jones had no idea how many points he had. He just knew the Trojans won, and won big.
The Osawatomie Trojans took charge of the game from the opening tip-off, jumping out to a 9-1 lead in the first five minutes.
Jones made three inside baskets for six of the nine points to get the Osawatomie offense rolling. Boyd Cole hit a 3-pointer during the run.
Kaeden Carver made a layup for an 11-5 lead with 3:58 left in the first quarter. Romeo Smith had a steal and passed the ball ahead to Carver, who drove for the layup to make it 13-5.
Osawatomie was tenacious on defense and pushed the ball in transition, taking advantage of its quickness.
Cole made it a 10-point game with a 3-pointer, and the Trojans took an 18-8 lead with 2:17 on the clock.
Osawatomie outscored Santa Fe Trail 18-11 in the first quarter.
Six different players scored in the victory for the Trojans.
Chris Pursley opened the second quarter with a baseline 3-pointer, making it 21-11.
Jones grabbed an offensive rebound and got the bucket for a score of 23-13 less than two minutes into the frame.
Cole hit a pair of 3-pointers during a second-quarter run. He had an incredible, step-back jump shot to make it a 16-point game at 38-22 with 1:28 left in the half.
The Osawatomie Trojans went on a 22-13 run in the quarter for a 40-24 lead at the intermission.
Jones scored 12 points in the third quarter to spark a 23-14 run. He posted another 10 points in the fourth quarter on five goals.
Cole hit double figures with 18 points. He made seven field goals, with four 3-pointers.
Pursley and Carver each had eight points. Smith added five points. Kaden Fields had two points.
Osawatomie sank 31 field goals, including six 3-pointers. The Trojans made five of 11 from the free-throw line.
Thaid Timblin, Jones, Cole, Pursley and Carver started for the Trojans.
The Osawatomie student section went crazy in the final seconds, chanting “Cody Sloan.” When coach Chris Pitts sent him onto the floor, the cheers were even louder.
Tyler Manning played four quarters for the Trojans. Bailey Cornelison, Peyton Wendt and Tae’Sean Clark all saw action in the fourth quarter.
Santa Fe Trail made 21 field goals with five 3-pointers. The Chargers sank two of five from the free-throw line.
