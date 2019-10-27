OSAWATOMIE – The Kansas Krush Volleyball Club continues to grow as it celebrates its 10th anniversary this winter.
The Kansas Krush will have nine to 10 teams this season, featuring at least eight players per team, said club director Teresa Pomatto. Each team will have one coach and several teams will also have assistant coaches.
Kansas Krush will field teams in 11-year-old to 17-year-old and under divisions.
Pomatto has been involved with the Kansas Krush for 10 years. She has been coaching for 14 years.
“Our fees are one of the lowest in the Heart of American,” Pomatto said. “With that, we also have some really good coaches.”
The Kansas Krush officially starts celebrating its 10th anniversary Sunday, Nov. 3, during tryouts for the coming season.
Several of the Kansas Krush players have gone on to play collegiate volleyball, come back to coach club volleyball and assist the club as board members.
Zelia Kleitz, a graduate of Osawatomie High School, played club ball with the Kansas Krush and the Lady Trojans. She is playing for the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
Paige (Walters) Clinton played collegiate volleyball at Fort Scott.
Jessica Garrett played club volleyball for the Kansas Krush and went on to play at Fort Scott.
Marley Murrow, an assistant coach at Osawatomie High School, is a former Kansas Krush alumna. She has come back to coach a 14-year-old and 15-year-old team.
Murrow does not coach Osawatomie players at the high school level, due to regulations set forth by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
Haylee Haag, another Kansas Krush alumna, coaches a 12-year-old team.
Callie Kral, who played for the Kansas Krush, coaches a 17-year-old team.
Brooke Michelle, a board member, and Paige Clinton previously coached Kansas Krush Club Teams.
“I think it is awesome they played volleyball with the Kansas Krush, love the game and are coming back to share that with another generation of kids,” Pomatto said.
Founding board members for the Kansas Krush were Marsha Adams, Debbie Lucas, Lisa Weidman, Randi Beets and Nolanda Crain.
Kansas Krush began with six teams and now boasts nine to 10 teams. The clubs hosts two tournaments a year in December and February, which help keep costs down for players.
Tryouts for the Kansas Krush will be held at Osawatomie High School. Tryouts for 11- and 12-year-olds are from noon to 1:30 p.m. Ages 13 to 17 will have tryouts from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
There is interest for a boys 11- to 12-year-old team so the Kansas Krush is opening tryouts for boys interested in trying out for the team.
The Kansas Krush attracts players from Osawatomie, Paola, Louisburg, Ottawa, Garnett, Mound City, Adrian, Mo. and Drexel, Mo.
The Kansas Krush also gives back, donating more than $15,000 to Osawatomie High School for its continued support.
Current board members for the Kansas Krush are treasurers Jennifer Haefele and Jessica Nelson, gymnasium scheduling Johnny Rayl, concessions stand coordinator Shelly Clinton, and coach liaison Brooke Michelle.
