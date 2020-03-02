SALINA – Jordyn Knecht and Kailyn Younger wrote their names in the Paola sports history books.
Knecht and Younger placed first and second in the inaugural Kansas High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina on Thursday, Feb. 27.
There is a new “Dynamic Duo” as Knecht and Younger teamed up to lead the Lady Panthers to third place, bringing home a team trophy that will forever sit on display at Paola High School to immortalize the inaugural girls tournament.
Washburn Rural won the team title with 84 points, defeating runner-up Great Bend by four points.
Knecht and Younger posted 44 points, holding off Nickerson and Pratt by three points for third place in the state.
“Words can't describe the weekend we just had,” Paola coach Darvin Willard said. “I believe Paola had the ‘Four Horseman’ that took second place back in 1994. Now you have two girls go out to state and place third as a team. I am not sure what to name them but another historic performance by those two girls.”
Knecht was 3-0 at state with a pin and two decisions. She scored 24 team points.
Younger posted the other 20 team points. She was 2-1 with a pin and a decision, placing second in the state at 116 pounds.
Knecht was on the Paola Panther team the last two seasons. She missed her sophomore season with a knee injury. Knecht had a scare this season, where she was out several weeks with an injury.
She returned for the first-ever girls regional in her own back yard at Paola High School on Feb. 14 and 15.
Knecht went 5-0 in the regional with five pins and was named the regional wrestler of the year.
“The whole environment was very exciting,” Knecht said. “I had been looking forward to wrestling in this tournament. I have been going to the boys high school state for as long as I can remember and always wanted to wrestle there.
“Placing first was an incredible experience,” she said. “I was able to achieve a goal that I have had as long as I can remember. Then placing third as a team was just the cherry on top. It was something that I didn’t believe was possible. Yet, we did it. I didn’t find out about it until after the match.”
Opening Doors
More than 1,000 girls wrestled in high school in Kansas during the inaugural season for girls. The state was divided into two regionals with the top 66 girls from each regional competing in the state tournament.
It is another door opening for girls to compete and showcase their abilities, Knecht said.
“It is really exciting to be able to start off the momentum of a lifelong thing that will continue on forever,” she said. “There are a ton of new opportunities created for girls. It is amazing because I know it will make the sport grow. I am just very thankful to be part of such a movement.”
First Ever
Amanda Newcomb of Osawatomie became the first girl in the history of Kansas to win a state title, scoring a 7-0 decision against Kassidy Leiszler of Concordia in the 101-pound championship match. Newcomb, 21-0, was 3-0 at state with two pins.
Newcomb opened the tournament with a pin against Mana Chanthansone of Liberal. She moved onto the finals with a pin against Breckyn Elliott of Great Bend.
Undefeated
Jordyn Knecht of Paola, 30-0, scored an 8-4 decision against Elise Rose of Marysville in the state title match at 123 pounds. She pinned Mikayle Konrade of Winfield in her first match. Knecht advanced to the finals with an 8-2 decision against Martiza Jimenez of Hutchinson.
“What a lot of people don't know about Jordyn is she is unselfish,” coach Willard said. “Throughout the year she was always by Kailyn’s side. She helped her lose weight at the Kansas City stampede and was Kailyn's training partner throughout the year helping her out.
“If you are like me, all you see is Jordyn dominating girls and not really facing adversity,” he said. “She was never down in a match this year, but got put on her back in one match at regionals and fought off and ended up pinning the girl. She never once panicked. In her state finals match she was never down in the match, but showed how tough she was against a strong opponent who put her in some difficult situations. She was excited to win a state title, but once I told her that win solidified a team trophy tears of emotions were let out.”
Runner-Up
Kailyn Younger of Paola, 27-13, placed second at 116 pounds. She pinned Addison Broxterman of Washburn Rural in her first match. She advanced to the finals with a 7-2 decision against Amelie Jungwirth of Shawnee Heights. Younger was pinned by Nichole Moore of Nickerson in the title match.
No one has come further in such a short time than Younger, coach Willard said.
“The first week of practice Kailyn Younger didn’t quite know the rules of wrestling,” Willard said. “She was locking her hands illegally on top and had to always be reminded you can't lock your hands around the body unless your opponent has stood up to their feet.
“Then she starts to figure out some of the rules and she continued to practice with Jordyn every day,” he said. “Kailyn is a very aggressive wrestler who is coachable and wants to be great. Once she started believing in herself, the wrestling got better each match which led her to a runner-up finish at state. I've never been a part of wrestling and seen the progression that one person made like Kailyn did.”
State Placers
Raegan Stinemetz of Spring Hill, 29-7 placed fifth at 123 pounds. She won her fifth-place match against Mikayla Konrde of Winfield by forfeit. Stinemetz was 3-2. She pinned Jadyn Bond of Sumner Academy and scored an 11-6 decision against Dache Island-Jones of Manhattan.
“The girls tournament was an amazing event,” Spring Hill coach Tucker Woofter said. “I thought it was an amazing event and I am glad we were part of it. Just qualifying for the tournament was a big deal. I am so very proud of our girls team.”
Copenhagen Browning of Prairie View, 27-10, placed sixth at 155 pounds. She was 2-3. Browning won by injury default against Marissa Murray of Wichita South. She won a 4-1 decision against Holli Giddings of McPherson. Browning was pinned by Halley Robinett of Washburn Rural in the fifth-place match.
State Qualifiers
130 pounds – Courtney Costain of Spring Hill, 27-7, was 1-2. She scored a 5-2 decision against Dakota Konzem of Gardner-Edgerton.
136 pounds – Navaeh Tauer of Spring Hill, 26-7, was 0-2.
155 pounds – Madison D’Urso of Spring Hill, 21-13, was 0-2.
170 pounds – Kylee Eastwood of Prairie View, 27-8, was 1-2. She pinned Makayla Anderson of Salina Central.
235 pounds - Abriel Lisk of Osawatomie, 17-0, was 1-2. She pinned Vivian Strahm of Sabetha. Lisk lost a tough 2-1 decision in her first match and lost a 6-0 decision in her third-round match.
285 pounds – Alexa Folsom of Osawatomie, 15-7, was 1-2. She won a 15-4 major decision against Kimberly Vazquez of Wichita South.
