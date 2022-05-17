LA CYGNE — The Prairie View Lady Buffalos won the Pioneer League track and field meet on their home track, taking the league crown for the first time since 1995.
Bree Allen, Lexi Baker and Jane Hough captured Pioneer League titles for the Prairie View Lady Buffalos in the Pioneer League meet Thursday, May 12.
Seventeen girls scored points for the Lady Buffalos. Prairie View posted 194 points, defeating the next closest team by 74 points.
Allen won three events, scoring 30 points for the Prairie View girls.
She dominated the distance events. Allen set pace in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 31 seconds. She ran a time of 5:45 for first place in the 1,600-meter run. Allen completed the distance triple-gold, crossing the finish line in 13:13 to win the 3,200-meter run.
Baker won the triple jump with a mark of 32-7.25. Baker placed second in the high jump, clearing 4-6. She went over the bar at 8-6 for second place in the pole vault. Baker was fifth in the long jump.
Hough went over the bar at 9-0 for first place in the pole vault. She was third in the 300 hurdles. Hough placed fourth in the 100 hurdles.
The Lady Buffalos won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:17 to end the meet.
The Osawatomie track and field program had gold-medal performances from Avery Dempsey and Luke Hiebert.
Dempsey won the javelin with a mark of 102-4. She was third in the discus.
Hebert ran a time of 4:52 for first place in the 1,600-meter run. He placed fourth in the 3,200 and sixth in the 800.
Girls Runner-Up
Nevaeh Rosendahl, Osawatomie, placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 32-7. She was sixth in the 400 dash.
Megan Foster, Osawatomie, was runner-up in the shot put with a mark of 30-10.75.
Jessica Petric, Prairie View, ran a time of 27,94 for second place in the 200 dash. She was seventh in the 100.
Wylie Teagarden, Prairie View, placed second in the 1,600 in 6:11 and second in the 3,200 with a time of 13:33.
Kinley Baker, Prairie View, was second in the 400 dash with a time of 1:03. She placed third in the 100 dash.
The Lady Buffalos were runner-up in the 4x100 in 52.14.
Girls Bronze
Maddie Baker, Prairie View, placed third in the 100 meter hurdles. She was third in the triple jump.
Boys Bronze
Jake Whitaker, Osawatomie, placed third in the javelin.
Other girls league medalists were:
High jump — Alyssa Haefele, Osawatomie, fourth
Long jump — Haefele, Osawatomie, seventh
Triple jump — Laney Schaffer, Prairie View, fourth; Haefele, sixth
Discus — Lilah McCarty, Prairie View, fourth; Kylee Eastwood, Prairie View, fifth
Javelin — Eastwood, Prairie View, fourth; Becca D’ Attoma, Prairie View, fifth; Morgan Johnson, Prairie View, sixth; Hillary Harrison, Osawatomie, seventh
Shot put — Emmaleigh Pettey, Prairie View, fourth; Eastwood, Prairie View, fifth; Mary Jane Britz, Prairie View, sixth
100 hurdles — Hallie Snyder, Prairie View, fifth
100 dash — Kelsey Konitzer, Prairie View, fifth
200 dash — Konitzer, Prairie View, fifth
4x400 — Osawatomie, fourth
4x800 — Osawatomie, fifth
1,600 — Kally Stroup, Prairie View, seventh
4x100 — Osawatomie, fifth
300 hurdles — Rosalyn Johnson, Osawatomie, fifth; Snyder, Prairie View, sixth
800 — Stroup, Prairie View, sixth
3,200 — Nevaeh Baldovin, Osawatomie, seventh
400 — Konitzer, Prairie View, fifth
Other boys league medalists were:
Discus — Jarrett Williams, Prairie View, fifth
100 dash — Stevie McGuire, Prairie View, sixth
200 dash — McGuire, Prairie View fourth
4x100 — Osawatomie, fifth; Prairie View, seventh
4x400 — Osawatomie, fifth
