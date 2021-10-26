FREDONIA — The Lady Buffalos placed two runners in the top 10, four in the top 15 and five in the top 20 on their way to winning the Class 3A regional cross country title for the first time in school history.
Freshman Bree Allen led the way for Prairie View, winning the regional meet with a time of 19 minutes, 52 seconds at the Fredonia Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Prairie View had a score of 49 to run away with the regional title.
Freshman Wylie Teagarden placed fifth in 21:50.
Ryleigh Luecker, a freshman, was 11th overall with a time of 22:50.
Freshman Kallyn Stroup finished 14th in 23:22.
Jessica Petric, a senior, placed 18th for the Lady Buffalos with a time of 23:44.
Other girls results were: Claire Ebel, Osawatomie, 28th; Kelsie Kronitzer, Prairie View, 33rd; Ella McCammon, Prairie View, 40th; Libby Barnett, Osawatomie, 41st; Christine McCoy, Osawatomie, 42nd.
Luke Herbert led Osawatomie in the boys race, placing 12th in 18:49.
Other boys results were: Pearyson Kayden, Osawatomie, 23rd; Mason Hill, Osawatomie, 34th; Paul Kuhn, Osawatomie, 39th; Lance Kerr, Osawatomie, 45th; Korbin Crockett, Osawatomie, 66th.
