PAOLA — Five girls won individual titles to lead the Lady Panther wrestling team to first place in the Paola Invitational.
Kylee Slyter (109 pounds), Bailey Donahue (120 pounds), Kailyn Younger (126 pounds), Bryn Grandon (138 pounds) and Alyssa Bartlett (191 pounds) won their weight classifications as the Lady Panthers posted 155 points for first place in the Paola Invitational on Friday, Jan. 21.
Slyter (14-5) was 3-0 with three pins. She pinned Narrisa Hamton of Basehor-Linwood in the 109-pound championship match.
Donahue (12-7) was 3-0 with three pins at 120 pounds. Donahue pinned Kayiln Dunlap of Lansing in the first-place match.
Younger (20-2) was 5-0 at 126 pounds with an injury default and four pins. She pinned Rylee Jones of Basehor in the title match.
Grandon (14-6) was 5-0 with five pins on her way to the 138-pound title. She pinned Marilena Zungia of Topeka in the finals.
Bartlett (9-4) had a 3-0 record for first place at 191 pounds. She had two decisions and a pin. She won a 4-0 decision against Mae Bonner of Basehor-Linwood in the title match.
Paola ran away with the title, winning it by 56 points. Eudora was runner-up with 99 points. Prairie View posted 71 points for third place.
Kaiden Powell (106) and McCoy Johnson (132) captured individual titles to lead the Paola Panther boys.
Paola placed fourth in the team standings with 120.5 points. Pittsburg won the team title with 167.5 points. Frontenac was second with 145 points. Prairie View scored 121 points for third place.
Powell (28-3) was 5-0 with five pins for first place at 106 pounds. None of his matches got passed the second round. He pinned Brody Ballard of Basehor-Linwood in the finals.
Johnson (24-6) went 3-0 with three pins to take the 132-pound title. He pinned Cruz Lopez of Pittsburg in the championship match.
Girls Champions
Alyssa Page, Prairie View, 13-3, placed first at 155 pounds. She was 3-0 with three pins. Page pinned Alesia Alvarez of Topeka in the title match.
Girls Placers
Camryn Mather, Paola, was runner-up at 143 pounds. She was 3-1 with three pins.
Kylee Eastwood, Prairie View, placed second at 170 pounds. Eastwood was 3-1 with three pins.
Whitley Cox-Halliburton, Prairie View, was 3-1 for second place at 235 pounds. She had three pins.
Addison Stamper, Paola, placed third at 115 pounds. She was 2-2 with a pin.
Jailynn Taylor, Paola, was fourth at 132 pounds. She went 2-2 with two pins.
Kyley Bass, Osawatomie, placed fourth at 126 pounds. She was 2-3.
Kimberlee Eastwood, Prairie View, placed fifth at 120 pounds. She was 3-1 with three pins.
Taryn Mills, Prairie View, was fifth at 126 pounds.
Kayleigh Wurtz, Paola, placed fifth at 235 pounds.
Ariel Suppenbach, Prairie View, was eighth at 132 pounds.
Boys Champions
Hagen Blanck, Prairie View, 15-3, was first at 126 pounds. He was 3-0 with two pins. He scored a 10-8 decision against Shawn Barrager of Fort Scott in the title match.
Seth Carrow, Osawatomie, 24-2, placed first at 182 pounds. He was 3-0 with three pins. He pinned Matt Moore of Frontenac in the championship match.
Boys Placers
Xander Meinig, Paola, placed second at 113 pounds. He was 1-1.
Wayde Cox-Halliburton, Prairie View, placed second at 285 pounds. He was 2-1 with a pin.
Parker Slayman, Osawatomie, was third at 113 pounds.
Charlie Zeller, Paola, placed fourth at 152 pounds. He was 1-2.
Bodi Isenhower, Prairie View, was fifth at 138 pounds. He was 4-1 with a pin.
Garrett Cullor, Prairie View, finished fifth at 160 pounds. Cullor was 3-1 with three pins.
Damien Kline, Prairie View, was fifth at 170 pounds. He was 3-1 with three pins.
Kaiden Gravatt, Osawatomie, was fifth at 195 pounds. He was 2-2 with two pins.
Dayton Kline, Prairie View, placed fifth at 220 pounds. Kline was 4-1 with four pins.
Jace Hensley, Paola, was sixth at 126 pounds. He was 2-2.
Braden Whitehurst, Paola, finished sixth at 160 pounds. He was 3-2 with a pin.
Sam Shore, Paola, was sixth at 170 pounds. Shore went 2-2 with two pins.
Drake Bartlett, Paola, was sixth a 285 pounds. He was 2-2 with two pins.
Zach Nordgren, Prairie View, placed seventh at 145 pounds.
Draison Lucas, Osawatomie, finished seventh at 220 pounds.
Hagan Page, Osawatomie, placed eighth at 132 pounds.
