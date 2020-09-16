MELVERN, Kan. — The Lady Panthers ran as a strong pack in the Lyndon Invitational, winning the team title.
Mariana Johnson, Chloe Jones, Alana Bollinger, Darian Hudgeons, Hazel Downum and Kelsey Igert placed in the top 12 for the Lady Panthers at Melvern Lake on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The six Paola runners placed seventh through 12th to run away with the team title. The Paola Lady Panther had a team score of 25. Kansas City Christian placed second with a score of 51. Jefferson North was third with a score of 58.
Johnson ran a time of 22 minutes, 17 seconds to set the pace for the Lady Panthers in seventh place. Jones was eighth in 23:06. Bollinger crossed the finish line in 23:15 for ninth place.
Hudgeons was 10th in 23:39. Downum ran a time of 23:41 for 11th place. Igert was 12th in 23:47.
Rylee Pratt placed 33rd for Paola, covering the course in 26:37.
Hailey Pope was 29th for Osawatomie, running a time of 26:09.
Luke Hebert set the pace for the Osawatomie boys, placing 24th in 19:56.
Gavin Carter led Paola, running a time of 20:25 for 31st place.
Sam Farley of Osawatomie was 33rd in 21:00. Brayden Rockers of Paola placed 37th in 21:37.
Sammy Downum of Paola was 40th in 22:01. Matthew Blackie of Paola placed 58th in 25:13.
