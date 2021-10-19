OSAWATOMIE – There were lots of tears and plenty of hugs as Regan Badders, Avery Dempsey, Mallory Palmer, Shyann Weymouth and Josephine Worrell walked off their home court for the last time on senior night.
The seniors went out with a split on the evening, defeating Santa Fe Trail in straight sets and falling to Wellsville in two sets at Osawatomie High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Seniors and their parents were recognized prior to the Osawatomie match against Wellsville.
Osawatomie opened the evening with a dominating victory against Santa Fe Trail, taking the match in two sets by scores of 25-11 and 25-15.
The Lady Trojans battled against Wellsville, but fell by scores of 18-25 and 18-25. Osawatomie led 6-3 in the first set and 5-0 in the second set, but could not keep the momentum going.
Dempsey served back-to-back aces as Osawatomie took a 2-0 lead in the first set against Wellsville.
Lydia Beets had a kill at 3-1. Erin Upshaw spiked a ball in for a kill at 4-3. Worrell followed with a kill at 5-3. Jillian Palmer served an ace at 6-3.
Worrell had a kill at 7-4. Dempsey and Worrell combined for a block at 8-4. Dempsey had a stuff block at the net at 9-4.
Dempsey made a great back set to Worrell for the kill at 10-6. Dempsey added a block at 12-7.
Scoring six of the next seven points, Wellsville rallied to tie the set at 13-13.
Osawatomie stayed close at 15-16 and 16-17. Neveah Rosendahl served an ace at 18-22. Osawatomie lost the set 18-25.
Jillian Palmer had a big dig on a volley in the second set and Dempsey finished it off with a kill at 2-0. Upshaw added kills at 4-0 and 5-0.
Worrell had a tip at the net to tie the set at 8-8. MaKynlie Rayl had a kill at 9-11. Worrell lowered the boom on a kill at 11-14. Dempsey had a stuff block at 12-15.
Jillian Palmer and Dempsey had big digs on a volley, but Osawatomie lost the point at 12-20.
Alyssa Haefele had a dig as the Lady Trojans won a volley at 14-21. She added a kill at 15-23. Jillian Palmer had a dig and Worrell finished off the volley with a kill at 17-24. Osawatomie lost the set 18-25.
