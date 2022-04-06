OSAWATOMIE — Six seniors are back to lead the Osawatomie Lady Trojan softball team.
Osawatomie was 11-8 last season with coach Allen Neal at the helm. He is assisted by Leslie Jenkins and Marley Murrow.
Returning seniors are Savannah Balog, Avery Dempsey, Skyler Jumet, Tessa Thompson, Shyann Weymouth and Grace Young.
Young was a second-team Spotlight pitcher last season.
Thompson plays infield and pitches. Dempsey is back running down fly balls in right field. Jumet is in left field for the Lady Trojans.
Junior Jillian Palmer anchors the infield at shortstop. Junior Aly Basore plays third base.
Junior Kenzie Minden plays centerfield. Sophomore Brooklyn McClendon plays first base and pitches.
Twenty players are out for the program. Due to the numbers, Osawatomie varsity and junior varsity plays on different nights. Several players play on both squads.
Allen is in his 10th year with the Osawatomie Lady Trojan softball program and his fourth as head coach.
Other players on the roster are: junior Jaidyn Beer, junior Cassie Cornelison, junior Joleigh Osbron, junior Jaycie Roseberry, junior Ashlynn Scott, junior Alexis Stevenson, sophomore Violet Dawley, sophomore Alexa Ova, sophomore Erin Upshaw, sophomore Phoebe Windler and freshman Bailey Madden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.